K-drama stress: Squid Game director admits he lost his teeth while making the sequel

The director of the Netflix drama Squid Game revealed that he lost “eight or nine” teeth due to the stress of making the sequel of the show. Hwang Dong Hyuk admitted that making the second season of the popular thriller show was a very stressful job for him and had adverse effects on his health. The Korean dystopian show saw huge success when it was released in 2021. Within 28 days of when it was released, the show was watched in over 128 million households. Squid Game director Hwang Dong-Hyuk admitted to losing several teeth from the stress of making the sequel.(@netflixqueue/X)

Also Read: Wicked porn blunder: Mattel pulls Ariana Grande movie dolls after mistakenly putting adult site URL on packaging

Director admits he lost teeth due to sequel’s stress

Hwang told BBC that he was so stressed with making the sequel of the show that he lost nine teeth in total. Previously it was reported that he had lost six teeth. He also divulged that he had no plans of making a sequel to the show. However, the prospect of earning money did not sound bad.

He told the media outlet, “Even though the first series was such a huge global success, honestly I didn’t make much. So doing the second series will help compensate me for the success of the first one too.” He added, “And I didn’t fully finish the story,” as reported by The Independent.

The first season resulted in the death of almost all the characters, thus, the second season was required to be built from scratch with a new cast, storyline and new set of games. The winner of the game in the previous season, Gi-Hun played by Lee Jung Jae will return to bring down the institution. The new season is also expected to tie some loose threads from season one and offer explanations for the existence of games and the FrontMan.

Also Read: One Piece announces another two-week break after just returning from one

Squid Games’ achievements

The show was the first Korean show to be nominated in several major categories including Best Drama at Emmy Awards. It also made Jung Jae the first Korean actor to receive the Best Actor Award. Hwang became the first Asian director who win the Outstanding Drama Category for a non-English series.

Last November, the streaming service launched a new reality game show called Squid Game: The Challenge. In this show, 456 people, who were all hoping to win money, competed in different children's games, just like in the Squid Game TV series. The prize was $4.56 million, the largest prize ever on TV. The game was renewed for a second season a week later.