One Piece announces another two-week break after just returning from one

One Piece is known to never deliver a dull moment to its fans, however, the manga’s development did leave the fans disheartened. The long-running manga made a sudden announcement that it is going on a two-week break. The break has fans biting their nails as the manga ahead just returned from a two-week break before it released One Piece Chapter 1131. One Piece manga announced a sudden two-week break just days after the returned from one break.(@pewpiece/ X, formerly Twitter)

One Piece manga on a two-week break

One Piece Chapter 1132, the next instalment will be released on December 1 after completing the manga’s two-week hiatus. The reason behind this sudden break is yet to be released by the manga and fans are tensed about its future developments. The manga was previously on break because of Eiicharo Oda’s trip to South Africa which was not a vacation. The manga had just returned on November 10 with Chapter 1131 before it announced another break.

The author mentioned that he wanted to dedicate some of his time to the live-action sequel of the One Piece anime. However, it is not sure if this is the reason for this new long break. Some fans are also worried about Oda’s health as they assume it to be the cause of this break.

Fans of One Piece react to another break

The breaks in the manga have increased in frequency in the past few years than ever before. Fans were divided over the recent break as well as some were concerned about the author while others were disheartened due to frequent breaks in the manga’s serialisation.

About the current break, one user wrote, “Hopefully Oda is ok, he deserves every break he can get considering how much he achieved so far!" A second user wrote, “What is happening to One Piece?? The anime stopped, and I'm really afraid it won't be the same after it comes back, and now the manga is stopping after each chapter!”

A third user wrote, “I hope it's nothing serious, everything should be ok.” Another user wrote, “I'm hearing this too much in 2024. Hope he's good,” while another user wrote, “S*** I was waiting like hell.”