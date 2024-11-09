Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 09, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Read to know more about the Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6.

The thrilling anime Dragon Ball DAIMA is set to return, bringing Goku’s story to new heights as it reveals the release date for its next exciting episode. In the previous episode of the animation series, Goku and the party were exploring the Third Demon Realm. This is when Panzy who is revealed to be the prince of the Kaldan castle, joins them. Her presence made meeting the King accessible for everyone. Shin realises that there are some discrepancies to what Glorio told at the beginning of the series.

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)
Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Also Read: Grammy's biggest K-pop snub: Just two acts among 2025 nominees; fans fume, ‘rigged & racist'

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6 release date and time

Episode 6 of the action-packed anime is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 15, 2024. It will be released at 11:40 pm JST. Since the episode will be simulcasted, the day of release for all regions will remain the same. However, there will be a difference in time because of the different time zones followed. Fans can utilise the table below to know the exact time and catch the episode in time.

Time Zone

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Time

7:40 am

Friday

November 15, 2024

Central Time

9:40 am

Friday

November 15, 2024

Eastern Time

10:40 am

Friday

November 15, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time

2:40 pm

Friday

November 15, 2024

Central European Time

4:40 pm

Friday

November 15, 2024

Indian Standard Time

8:10 pm

Friday

November 15, 2024

Philippine Time

10:40 pm

Friday

November 15, 2024

Australia Central Time

1:40 am

Saturday

November 16, 2024

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

Also Read: Zendaya and Anne Hathaway join cast of Christopher Nolan's next directorial, netizens call it a ‘dream cast’

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6?

The upcoming episode will continue with Goku, Shin, Glorio and Panzy exploring the Third Demon Realm unearthing new facts about it. It might also finally expose Glorio's real intentions and what to a power-packed fight for Goku.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //