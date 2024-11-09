Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The thrilling anime Dragon Ball DAIMA is set to return, bringing Goku’s story to new heights as it reveals the release date for its next exciting episode. In the previous episode of the animation series, Goku and the party were exploring the Third Demon Realm. This is when Panzy who is revealed to be the prince of the Kaldan castle, joins them. Her presence made meeting the King accessible for everyone. Shin realises that there are some discrepancies to what Glorio told at the beginning of the series. Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6 release date and time

Episode 6 of the action-packed anime is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 15, 2024. It will be released at 11:40 pm JST. Since the episode will be simulcasted, the day of release for all regions will remain the same. However, there will be a difference in time because of the different time zones followed. Fans can utilise the table below to know the exact time and catch the episode in time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:40 am Friday November 15, 2024 Central Time 9:40 am Friday November 15, 2024 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday November 15, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:40 pm Friday November 15, 2024 Central European Time 4:40 pm Friday November 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:10 pm Friday November 15, 2024 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday November 15, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:40 am Saturday November 16, 2024

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 6?

The upcoming episode will continue with Goku, Shin, Glorio and Panzy exploring the Third Demon Realm unearthing new facts about it. It might also finally expose Glorio's real intentions and what to a power-packed fight for Goku.