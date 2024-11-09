Zendaya and Anne Hathaway join cast of Christopher Nolan's next directorial, netizens call it a ‘dream cast’

Christopher Nolan got a glam addition to his new film’s cast. Actors Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have recently joined the director’s next film at Universal. Both of them will be joining the previously announced cast of the film– Tom Holland and Matt Damon. Zendaya and Anne Hathaway join the cast of Christopher Nolan's next film alongside Tom Holland and Matt Damon.(@Bulgariofficial/X)

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway join Nolan’s next

Nolan’s next directorial which he is also writing is set to be released in theatres and IMAX on July 17, 2026. The details of the film’s plot are yet to be released by the studio. The film will be a reunion for Nolan and Hathaway as they have previously worked on Interstellar, released in 2014 and The Dark Knight Rises, released in 2012.

Earlier this year, she expressed her gratitude towards Nolan for making her a part of Interstellar as she was trolled for winning an Oscar for her role in Les Miserables. She told Vanity Fair, “A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of … And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”

Hathaway’s upcoming projects include James Gray’s Paper, Flowervale Street from director David Robert Mitchell, Mother Mary and Disney’s Princess Diaries 3. Meanwhile, Zendaya has had a great year so far as she delivered two biggest films this year– Challengers and Dune: Part Two, as reported by The Guardian.

Netizens react to the new addition

Fans of Holland and Zendaya could not keep their calm as the two got paired in a Nolan film. A user wrote, “Hollywood power couple and a brillant director… ladies we about to get CINEMA." A second user wrote, “ZENDAYA LUPITA ANNE HATHAWAY AND TOM HOLLAND??? ALL IN ONE FILM?? IM UP !!!” A third user wrote, “This about to be a hit movie sweeping all the emmys, golden globes, oscars. sickening cast. the chemistry will be so raw and authentic !! ICONIC.”

Another user wrote, “One big happy family. Good luck to new actors trying to make it in Hollywood,” while another wrote, “Dream cast! Nolan's masterpiece is coming.”