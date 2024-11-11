K-pop idol's accidental condom scandal hilariously averted on Pepero Day: ‘Honestly I’m so embarrassed…'

Eric, a 23-year-old Korean singer and member of the K-pop boy group THE BOYZ, accidentally shared a photo of a condom pack, mistaking it for a Pepero sticks box on Monday morning. To share heartwarming wishes on November 11, annually observed as Pepero Day, a South Korean celebration similar to Valentine’s Day, the K-pop idol posted a handwritten letter addressed to his fans. The loving message came with a photo of what he wholeheartedly believed to be Pepero, the sensational Korean snack, a chocolate-covered stick, at the core of the beloved holiday. THE BOYZ's Eric mistook a box of condoms for a pack of popular Korean snack Pepero on November 11, annually observed as Pepero Day. (X/Twitter)

“I could buy 4.03 million Pepero sticks for the Derbys I love,” he wrote to THE BOYZ’s fandom.

However, it wasn’t until late that Eric finally realised his “Pepero” purchase was actually a pack of condoms that amusingly resembled the festive packaging usually donned by Pepero boxes. What ultimately became a cause for the K-pop star’s embarrassment was a collaborative product manufactured under the partnership of the manufacturer Barun Saenggak and GS25 convenience stores. The limited edition product “Love Day 11.11” was only available through Pepero Day.

THE BOYZ's Eric deletes condom post on Pepero Day + explains

A delayed epiphany ultimately caused hilarious second-hand embarrassment among K-pop fans and possibly a humorously embarrassing core memory for the 4th Generation idol.

In a relatable response to the issue, he eventually explained himself on the fan communication app Bubble: “Happy Pepero Day! Honestly, I’m so embarrassed right now that I want to hide for a week.” In a no-brainer move, THE BOYZ member found comfort in fan replies, agreeing they could’ve easily fallen for this trap as well.

Eric also confirmed through his Bubble message streak that he picked up the “Pepero-like” condom pack at a convenience store to share a heartfelt message with his fans. The hilarious mistaken identity ultimately led him to quickly delete the post as realisation hit him.

Condom brand issues apology after THE BOYZ Eric's hilarious mix-up

The condom manufacturer also responded to the averted scandal headliner on Monday afternoon. “We sincerely apologise for the confusion caused,” read the official statement on their Instagram page.

The message continued, “We created this adorable set as a special event product called LOVE DAY 11.11, specifically for November 11th. We’re aware of comments saying, ‘I bought it thinking it was Pepero,’ ‘Why make adult products so cute?’ and ‘Barun Saenggak should apologise.’ We apologise; this was entirely our responsibility.”

Also urging people to keep an open mind about contraception, the brand wrote, “Our brand’s activities are aimed at reducing negative perceptions when buying or owning contraceptives. The condoms included in this product are considered medical devices, not adult products, and can be purchased by teenagers. If our product can raise awareness, we’ll accept any responsibility for this incident.”

The statement concluded, “We also extend a sincere apology to GS25 store managers who may have mistakenly displayed the product in the snack aisle instead of in the appropriate section.”