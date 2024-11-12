Who was Song Jae Rim? K-drama star found dead at 39

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim has died at 39. On Tuesday, November 12, Seongdong Police Station confirmed that the K-drama star had untimely passed away and was found dead at his Seoul apartment. His cause of death has yet to be ascertained during the preliminary stages of the investigation. However, the authorities have determined there were “no sign of foul play.” A two-page later was reportedly discovered at the scene. Queen Woo K-drama star Song Jae Rim tragically passed away on November 12, 2024.(Instagram)

Korean media reports say that Song’s funeral will be held on Thursday at a Yeouido funeral home.

Who was Song Jae Rim

Born in 1985, the late K-drama actor was formerly a runway model. He ultimately made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Actresses. He has since notably starred in numerous movies, including The Suspect, Tunnel 3D, the Netflix film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, and Good Morning. Song’s other prominent appearances across TV series are featured in Secret Garden, Moon Embracing the Sun, Two Weeks, Unkind Ladies, and more.

With several music video cameos in the early to mid-2000s under his belt, the We Got Married star made a special appearance in the web series All That We Loved starring EXO’s Sehun last year.

Having particularly gained quite the fanbase through his reality show stint in We Got Married Season 4, Song was partnered with Boys Over Flowers actress Kim So Eun. He even secured the Best Male Newcomer and Best Couple awards at the 2014 MBC Entertainment Awards. He also went on to win the SBS Drama Awards’ Special Acting Awards for his work in the serial drama Our Gap Soon in 2016.

His most recent work included playing the dethroned prince Go Pae Ui in the 2024 historical drama Queen Woo, which also starred Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Woo, and others.

According to MyDramaList, Jae Rim also contributed to the upcoming films I’ll Become Rich, Death Business, and Salmon. The release dates for these projects have yet to be confirmed.

Song Jae Rim's last posted on Instagram in January:

Song Jae Rim's cameo in iconic girl group 2NE1's Go Away music video:

May he rest in peace.