Jung Hae In leads October brand rankings, followed by Cha Seung Won, Park Shin Hye: Top 30

Jung Hae In made an impressive comeback to the rom-com scene with Love Next Door, alongside Jung S Min, and secured the top spot in October's actor reputation rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute has released this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors! Lover Next Door and The Tyrant

While the show performed moderately on domestic channels, it garnered massive global viewership on Netflix, taking it to new heights. Coming in second is Cha Seung Won from Tyrant, recognised for his outstanding performance in the Korean web series. Check out the full list of the top 30!

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min dominate October Brand rankings

As the Snowdrop star stole the limelight with the number one position on the list with a brand reputation index of 8,038,087, according to Soompi, his co-actor Jung So Min also saw a major boost in her brand reputation ranking, taking the third spot with a score of 4,794,567. This left behind all-time favorite female stars such as Park Shin Hye and Shin Min Ah, who secured the 6th and 10th positions, respectively, having made comebacks with shows like The Judge from Hell and No Gain No Love.

Love Next Door revolves around two childhood friends who separated due to professional commitments, leading them to cross paths with different partners. However, life brings the burned-out Jung So Min’s character back to South Korea, where the long-lost friends rekindle their friendship and realize their love for each other.

Cha Seung Won takes 2nd spot on October Brand Ranking

Cha Seung Won delivers a powerful performance in the gripping Korean thriller series "The Tyrant." This spy-centric drama revolves around a secret Korean project that gets leaked to the US. When the project is in danger of being shut down and the hunt for a key sample gets more intense, a high-pressure showdown between the US and South Korea kicks off.

The show digs into the crazy consequences of having control over a deadly bioweapon called "The Tyrant Project." Cha Seung Won was praised for his brilliant performance and thus he swept the second spot on the list with a brand reputation index of 4,988,147. Meanwhile, Jeon Jong Seo settled in fourth place with a score of 4,789,661.

Yoo Hae Jin concluded the top 5 with a brand reputation index of 4,082,071.

Top 30

Jung Hae In

Cha Seung Won

Jung So Min

Jeon Jong Seo

Yoo Hae Jin

Park Shin Hye

Kim Woo Bin

Kim Jae Joong

Hwang Jung Min

Shin Hae Sun

Jang Nara

Ma Dong Seok

Kim Jae Young

Lee Dong Wook

Um Tae Goo

Go Min Si

Lee Jin Uk

Lee Soon Jae

Shin Min Ah

Lee Se Young

Geum Sae Rok

Go Youn Jung

Kang Hoon

Jang Dong Gun

Nam Ji Hyun

Jo Jung Suk

Kim Hye Soo

Byun Yo Han

Jung Yu Mi

Kim Young Dae