Cardi B hospitalised after slamming ‘dirty, narcissistic’ husband Offset; cancels music fest performance

Cardi B is facing another health setback. The rapper announced the cancellation of her ONE Musicfest performance due to a medical emergency, leaving her fans disappointed and concerned at the same time. This news comes just months after she revealed a previous injury that almost resulted in a pregnancy loss. Earlier, the rapper also voiced her frustration during her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Offset calling him ‘dirty ass and narcissistic.’ Cardi B hospitalised following a medical emergency(Photos- Cardi B Instagram)

Cardi B hospitalised following medical emergency

The WAP crooner, on October 23, took to social media to update her fans about her recent health battle, which led her to cancel her ONE Musicfest performance scheduled for this weekend. "I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE Music Fest," she wrote on her X (Twitter) handle.

The rapper went on to express her deep disappointment about missing her performance and reassured her fans, the "Bardi Gang," that she appreciates their understanding. Without providing further insights about her health conditions, she signed off with, “thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love yall.”

Following the update, the organiser of music fest too rolled out a statement saying, “Hey #OMFFam! Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues.” Adding that they are actively looking for a replacement, they continued, “Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery! We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date. More to come soon.”

Cardi B was slated to join a star-studded lineup on Saturday, featuring Fantasia, Ari Lennox, Method Man and Redman, Young Nudy, Larry June, and more, according to Variety. Then on Sunday, artists like Victoria Monét, GloRilla, Keyshia Cole, Sexyy Red, etc were set to headline the show.

Cardi B slams estranged husband Offset

Just hours before sharing her health update, the fiery rapper unleashed a tirade against her estranged husband, Offset, labeling him a “dirty ass narcissistic” person in a series of now-deleted tweets. The couple, who have shared an on-again, off-again relationship for the past few months, are embroiled in a bitter divorce feud, often criticising each other on social media.

“Bro, I wish the worst on this man,” she wrote early Wednesday, as captured in screenshots circulating online. “I’ve never hated someone so much, and these women are so [thirsty] to have him—please take this man off my hands; this garbage bag is too heavy!”

When a fan asked her to stop bashing her husband who is also the father of her three kids, the rapper replied, "Yea he is that's why I don't wish him death ... but I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic piece of s--- ... And his family and his friends never check him that's why he always going to be a piece of s--- of a person.”

Cardi B and Offset's rocky relationship took a major turn in August when she filed for divorce. That same month, she opened up about experiencing a "freak accident" that left her in such intense pain that she was unable to move for two days, nearly resulting in a pregnancy loss.

"I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little," the singer explained in a conversation on X. "I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass." She added, “upon falling I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn't get up really."