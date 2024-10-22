Cardi B kids in danger? Enraged rapper breaks silence as CPS arrives at her home after call about child abuse

Cardi B has broken her silence after a fake caller phoned child protective services (CPS), claiming that her three kids were in danger. Cardi B told her followers in the video that she has been in the hospital since Saturday due to sickness.

In an Instagram Live video posted from a hospital bed on Monday night, the 32-year-old Grammy winner denounced the “f–ked up” hoax.

“I want to make this very f–king clear and I can't even breathe right now,” she stated in the video. “Mother f*****s have taken s–t too f–king far when you mess with my f–king kids.”

“I swear to you I’m gonna get to the f–king bottom bottom of it, ok? For you mother f–kers to do a little f–king prank call.”

She informed that the Child Protective Services visited her gated mansion at 11pm when her kids were asleep due to an anonymous call, alleging that her kids have been “beaten and abused”.

Cardi B expresses rage, vows to sue prankster

“This is when the pranks start getting too far. You f–king assholes think that s–t is funny and it’s not funny,” she stated.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer went on to say that she was “f–ked up” by the prank.

She further highlighted that her family is the only coloured people in her neigbourhood, warning that she will sue CPS if they show up at her house at any time.

Belcalis Cephus, better known as Cardi B, also vowed to “sue the person that did this anonymous call.”

Cardi B opens up about her kids' childcare and tuition

Stating that pranksters can play with her motherhood or with her ex-husband’s fatherhood, she remarked her kids live great and they have “never been touched” or “hit”.

The “I Like It” singer listed the sum of money she spends on childcare and tuition for her kids.

Regarding her 6-year-old daughter Kulture, she stated, “They attend the best school, my daughter's f–king school tuition f–king fees is $45,000.” She also mentioned that the nanny for her newborn baby charges $700 per day.

Cardi B, who is also the mother of Offset's 3-year-old son Wave, stated, “I spend more money on my kids’ bill than I spend money on clothes for myself.”