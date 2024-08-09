Cardi B details ‘freak accident’ that almost caused miscarriage: 'I couldn't move for two days straight'

Cardi B has opened up about a “freak accident” that nearly caused a miscarriage. The musician is pregnant with her and estranged husband Offset’s third baby together. Earlier this week, she told her followers about her ordeal via X Spaces. Cardi B details ‘freak accident’ that almost caused miscarriage(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“I had a f–king freak accident,” she said. “That’s how I have to explain it because I don’t know how something — well, it wasn’t little, I actually heard it.”

The 31-year-old said that whatever happened “doesn’t really happen often,” so it surprised her when it “became something that is so big.” Cardi said that she was “literally paralyzed” for a period. “And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come, but it didn’t,” Cardi said.

“Yesterday I was feeling good ’cause I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today I woke up sober, honey. I’m dying. Like, I’m dying. I swear to God. If I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital, and I don’t give a f–k,” she added.

Cardi confessed that she was not scared to “exaggerate” her pain to “get more morphine.” “Morphine me down. I don’t give a damn!” she said. “This is probably why bitc*** be getting addicted to drugs and s–t.”

Cardi said that when she was being given morphine intravenously, she began “timing it every f–king four hours.”

The accident

Cardi described the “freak accident,” saying, "I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my as*."

Cardi said that after falling, "I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn't get up really."

Cardi said that after she screamed for her father, he ran over and "tried helping me get up and move out the steps." However, despite his efforts, she “couldn't really walk, like I was feeling pain in my, I don't know, in the lower of my stomach."

Cardi eventually decided to take a nap after the fall. "When I woke up, I couldn't move my bottom at all. Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn't move. I felt like paralyzed,” she said.

The singer, unable to move, had to take an ambulance to the hospital where she "found out that I tore a ligament in my pelvis and it's right where my baby's head is at."

"I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours,” she added. "So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight."

Cardi said that the doctors eventually "sent me home," and they "not only put me on bed rest, but I got to do therapy."

Cardi announced she is pregnant with her third child just one day after she filed for divorce from Offset. They had been married for six years and share son Wave Set, 2½, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, together.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!” she posted on Instagram, alongside photos of herself in a red outfit.