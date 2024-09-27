Cardi B rocks Paris Fashion Week with bold, jaw-dropping looks just 18 days after welcoming her 3rd baby. See pics

Cardi B made a striking comeback at Paris Fashion Week. The "Drip" rapper was spotted in not one but three strikingly different outfits while attending various shows. Just 18 days after welcoming her third child, a baby girl, with estranged husband Offset on September 7, Cardi, 31, was back in full fashion force on September 25. For her surprise comeback since her last appearance in 2023, the mom of three rocked back-to-back bold looks, proving she's still as fabulous and "Cardi B-coded" as ever. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Kylie Jenner flaunts her gorgeous curves in figure-hugging bold black dress at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show ) Cardi B dazzles in three bold outfits at Paris Fashion Week.(Instagram)

Gold metallic gown

The Grammy winner's first stop was the Spring 2025 ready-to-wear Rabanne show, where she truly lit up the venue in a stunning plunging metallic gold dress. The gown featured a striking fringe skirt that swooshed with her every step, accentuating her dramatic flair for style. To complete her fabulous look, she added sparkling gold heels and an intricate statement necklace, while her teased honey-blonde wig perfectly embodied the essence of high fashion.

Emerald green furry coat

Cardi's next stop was the Balmain Spring 2025 ready-to-wear show, where she served up another standout look. She put on a leggy display in a furry, belted emerald green coat styled as a dress. To switch things up, she traded her stilettos for towering black platform heels, which were so high that she had to hold onto two men, seemingly bodyguards, as she navigated the event. For her hair, Cardi swapped the blonde for a sleek black ponytail, accessorised with a chic headband that highlighted her gold shell earrings, adding a touch of elegance to the bold look.

Black peplum dress

Last night, Cardi B made waves at the Mugler Spring/Summer show. She turned heads in a bold miniskirt and a long-sleeved black jacket with a plunging neckline and a wide, boxy peplum at the hips. However, it was her beauty look that truly stole the spotlight. Cardi ditched her signature long locks for a sleek, pulled-back pixie cut with striking geometric bangs that hung in a dramatic V-shape from her temples down to her nose, covering much of her eyes. She completed the gothic vibe with black lipliner around her pout, taking her look to the next level.