Cardi B, grooving in NYC nightclub, got 'startled' by Offset's presence amid divorce

Cardi B was caught off-guard as her estranged husband ended up at the same club as hers in New York City. The two ended up partying at the same place following their bitter divorce and allegations against each other. Cardi B and Offset share three children together– Kulture, Wave and their newborn whose name is yet to be revealed to the public. Cardi B was surprised to find her estranged husband Offset at the same NYC club post-divorce.(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

Cardi B ‘startled’ by estranged husband

An eyewitness reported to TMz that the American rapper was busy twerking on the floor at The Stafford Room and got “startled” as she learned about her estranged husband’s presence. She got to know that the Migos rapper was also at the party when the DJ gave a shout-out to him. The sources also revealed to the media outlet that the two “didn’t arrive or leave together” that night. The two also did not interact or “hang out” together while they were in the same club and knew of the other’s attendance and they were together there for only a “short” period.

Moreover, the sources revealed to the media outlet that the former couple “avoided any drama” and the UP singer was “twerking like her ex wasn’t even there.” She also revealed her mauve-pink outfit on her Instagram story before heading out for the party. Cardi B documented the party night as she danced on what appeared to be a birthday celebration, surrounded by her friends, as reported by Page Six.

Cardi B and Offset’s bitter divorce

Cardi B dropped the mic on her divorce right after she gave birth to her third baby with Offset in September. Previously, the Bodak Yellow singer hit pause on their relationship in 2020 but got together a few weeks later. In 2023, she once again talked about divorce from her estranged husband only to be spotted with him several times. The two secretly tied the knot in 2017 way before Offset proposed onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert. However, he has since been surrounded by scandal and cheating claims.