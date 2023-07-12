R&B sensation Victoria Monét roars with debut headlining tour: The Jaguar Tour!

R&B sensation, Victoria Monét, is about to take the world by storm with her highly anticipated debut headlining tour, aptly named The Jaguar Tour. This exciting announcement comes hot on the heels of the news that her forthcoming album, Jaguar II, will be hitting the airwaves on August 25. With hit tracks like "Smoke," "Party Girls," and "On My Mama" already released, Monét has been keeping fans on their toes, offering tantalizing glimpses into her musical prowess. Victoria Monet arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jaguar, her previous project, made waves in 2020, establishing Monét as both a formidable artist and an accomplished producer. The singer-songwriter is now ready to delve even deeper into her signature sound. The 22-date extravaganza is slated to kick off on September 6 in the vibrant city of Detroit, Michigan, and will culminate in a grand finale on November 15 at London's renowned KOKO.

Fans eager to secure their spot at these highly anticipated performances should mark their calendars for the upcoming pre-sale starting on Wednesday, July 12, with the general sale following suit on Friday, July 14. Online platforms will be buzzing with anticipation as music lovers clamor for their chance to experience Monét's mesmerizing performances firsthand.

As we eagerly await the release of Jaguar II and the kickoff of The Jaguar Tour, it's clear that Victoria Monét is set to dominate the music scene once again. Her distinctive style and captivating stage presence are sure to leave audiences spellbound, while her infectious tunes resonate deeply within the hearts of fans worldwide.

Also Read | Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood in first interview in six years

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON