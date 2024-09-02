Stray Kids, Revenant's Kim Tae Ri and others snag winning trophies at 51st Korean Broadcasting Awards

The 51st Korean Broadcasting Awards winners were finally handed over their well-deserving trophies on Monday, September 2, at the KBS TV Open Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Stray Kids snagged the Best Singer trophy at the Korean Broadcasting Awards 2024. Meanwhile, Revenant star Kim Tae Ri clinched the Best Actor title. (Instagram)

Although South Korean media outlets revealed the individual esteemed recipients for this year's prestigious ceremony a month ago, the live ceremony again put the spotlight on the winners for their contribution to drama and variety shows.

In addition to the winners taking the stage, Korean artists STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, Lee Eun Mi and HYB were also in attendance as the evening's performers.

Occult thriller series Revenant especially won big at the event, with Kim Tae Ri taking home the Best Actor accolade. The SBS TV K-drama, also starring Oh Jung Se, aired in June-July last year. Despite over a year having elapsed since its original broadcast, the Kim Tae Ri-led series has garnered its shared of fan-following.

In her acceptance speech, the 34-year-old K-drama star expressed her gratitude to the show's directors, Kim Jae Hong and Lee Jung Rim, and writer Kim Eun Hee for creating a character as steadfast a Goo San Young.

“The characters in dramas always seem to pose some kind of question about how to live. The character I played, San Young, is someone who stands up again despite everything. I’m deeply grateful to the director and writer who created such a character and for the opportunity to portray her.”

Alongside Revenant, MBC's My Dearest, starring Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, was also another big K-drama winner at the event.

Here are all the individual winners honoured in the drama and variety show categories at this year's Korean Broadcasting Awards.

2024 Korean Broadcasting Awards winners