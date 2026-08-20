Khalifa Twitter review: Fans call Prithviraj Sukumaran film colossal disappointment; cameos, Animal link fail to impress
Khalifa Twitter reviews: Vysakh's Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer released in theatres this Thursday during Onam. Here's what the audience thought of it.
Khalifa Twitter reviews: Vysakh’s action thriller Khalifa starring Prithviraj Sukumaran was released in theatres on Thursday during the Onam season. The film was released amid high expectations, but the audience response on X (formerly Twitter) has been lukewarm. Many called the film a disappointment, highlighting its three cameos and a surprising Animal connection.
Fans call Khalifa a ‘colossal disappointment’
Fans took to X to post their review of Khalifa and seemed disappointed. “A cliched story without emotional connect to any characters.. took its initial 40 mins to get into the story.. interval block stretch was good but other than that nothing much interesting,” wrote one audience member, adding, “Overall a disappointing movie!!” One fan fumed, “Wondering what’s worse..the story, the script or the direction. And that villain? Absolute crap!! 1.5/5.” One wrote, “Inspired from Infamous Gold Smuggling related to a political party. Average, Underwhelming!!”
“zero emotional connection, ok to good fight choreography , cameos are the only impactful portion ,but the make up was a let down. even jakes bejoy was so mid tbh. a colossal disappointment,” wrote another X user, wondering why the film teased a sequel at the end. “#Khalifa Strictly a Below Average Padam!! Only positive for me is Rajuvettan’s stylish look. The predictable story and impactless fight sequences are the biggest villains of the movie. On top of that, Jakes Bejoy’s background score feels underwhelming,” wrote one fan.
Three cameos and an Animal connection
Without giving much away, fans teased that the film featured three cameos and a connection to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. “#Khalifa :- Pretty average film with a banger of an end credit sequence. Vysakh tried to keep the film subtle, but honestly, I think this one needed a more over the top treatment. But every penny I spent was worth it for that damn tail-end, Literally shook the theatre,” wrote an impressed fan.
“When L appeared, the theatre literally shook. The tailend resembles Animal, IYKYK. Overall, an OKAY mass padam,” claimed another. “When the execution overtakes story there happens #Khalifa. Routine simple story with crazy elevated and action packed execution with MASS CAMEOS. Keralites going GaGa in theatres for Mass climax and brilliantly executed smuggling scenes ..!! @PrithviOfficial shines as always,” wrote a thrilled fan.
However, not everyone was impressed, with an X user writing, “Someone please tell these guys to stop with these s**tty cameos. It was an okayish action movie until the cameo, and both cameos were totally unnecessary. Overall, an average one time watch for Jakes BGM and Prithviraj’s looks and aura.”
Khalifa is directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V Abraham, who also co-produced the film along with Suraj Kumar. It is intended to be the first of a two-part series. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan and Indrans star in it. It remains to be seen how the film, released on August 20, will fare at the box office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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