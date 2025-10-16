Khalifa glimpse: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a dreaded gold smuggling kingpin; fans say ‘not ready for another banger’

Khalifa glimpse: The much-awaited first glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film, Khalifa, was released on his birthday, Thursday. The video released for the film shows him playing a dreaded gold smuggling kingpin named Aamir Ali. Fans loved the first look, praising everything from the music to Prithviraj’s looks. Khalija glimpse: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a gold smuggling kingpin named Aamir Ali.

Khalifa glimpse released on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s birthday

The glimpse of Khalifa begins with a news anchor talking about something that seems like a ‘plot straight out of a movie script’. She also discusses a multi-million-dollar smuggling ring operating out of the Middle East.

We’re soon shown how police apprehend an old man and tell him that Aamir will be arrested if he dares to set foot in India. Unbothered, the man reminds the police that Aamir Ali (Prithviraj) is the grandson of the notorious Mambaraykkyal Ahmed Ali, one of the four gangsters responsible for prompting Indira Gandhi to enact the COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act). He also challenges them to nab him if they can.

The glimpse shows Prithviraj exuding swag in a black suit as he goes around annihilating everyone who dares come in his way.

Fans react to Khalifa glimpse

Fans were thrilled about everything from Prithviraj’s looks to Jakes Bejoy’s music and Hanumankind’s vocals in the glimpse. One fan commented, “Jakes Bejoy…enna vibe (what a vibe).” Another wrote, “Prithviraj - Jakes Bejoy Combo.” One excited fan commented, “We’re not ready for another banger from Mollywood.” Some pointed out Hanumankind was singing in the glimpse. Another wrote, “Expected to be the next 300cr grosser of the Mollywood industry.”

Khalifa is directed by Vysakh with a screenplay by Jinu V Abraham. Jakes composed the music and background score. Jomon T John is the cinematographer, and Chaman Chakko is the editor. Yannick Ben of Lokah-fame is the action choreographer. Jinu also produced the film along with Suraj Kumar, and Sijo Sebastian under the banner of Jinu Abraham Innovation. The film will be released for Onam 2026.