Ayushmann Khurrana calls Thamma ‘massier’ than Lokah, says Malayalam film was ‘good induction for multiplex audiences’

Ever since Dominic Arun’s Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, was released and received a positive response, comparisons have been drawn to Aditya Sarpotdar’s upcoming vampire film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna as the leads. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Ayushmann addressed these comparisons and claimed that Thamma was a ‘massier’ film than Lokah. The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra and upcoming Hindi film Thamma both explore the lore of vampires.

Ayushmann Khurrana claims Thamma ‘massier’ than Lokah

When asked about the similarities between Lokah and Thamma, Ayushmann said, “We are high on comedy. Though I enjoyed Lokah, but I also feel that…I was shooting in Allahabad at that time, and it was not released there. So ours is a more massy film because it penetrates down to the Hindi-speaking markets also. Lokah could be a good induction for certain multiplex audiences towards this thing, but we have a different genesis, different situations, and it’s a different story. But there’s hardly any similarities.”

Rashmika also chimed in, stating that she watched Lokah and is ‘good friends’ with Kalyani, adding, “Having DQ (Dulquer Salmaan) and Thomas (Tovino), and Kalyani just doing their thing, it was a different world altogether. Knowing what we have in store and knowing where we are coming from, I can promise you that it’s going to be a different experience. You can’t put both the films together. I understand where it’s coming from, but tomorrow when you walk out of Thamma, it’s going to be a new conversation.”

About Thamma

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which also has films like Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. The film will be released in theatres on 21 October for Diwali and will explore the lore of vampires. Producer Dinesh Vijan also spoke in the interview, stating that while he hasn’t seen Lokah, he heard that it was ‘exceptional’. He also stated that the genesis of Thamma was rooted in ‘mythos’, claiming that this was the primary difference between the two films.

For the uninitiated, Lokah draws inspiration from the lore of Kalliyankattu Neeli (who is depicted as a vampire in the film) in Kerala, while also exploring other mythological creatures in their folklore, such as Chathan (shown as a goblin) and Odiyan (a shapeshifter depicted as a ninja). It is the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. Naslen and Sandy Master also played lead roles in the film, which featured cameos by Dulquer, Tovino, Anna Ben, Soubin Shahir, and others.