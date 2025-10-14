Internet feels Malaika Arora, 51, outshines Rashmika Mandanna with her ‘thumkas’ and moves at Poison Baby song launch

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Malaika Arora turned heads with their dazzling style at the launch of the song Poison Baby from the upcoming film Thamma in Mumbai. Apart from their glamorous looks, the duo stole the show by breaking into an impromptu dance on the red carpet, which left everyone cheering for them. Malaika Arora features alongside Rashmika Mandanna in a song featured in upcoming film, Thamma.

Rashmika, Malaika show off their dance moves

On Monday, the Poison Baby song was launched with much fanfare in Mumbai. Several videos of the duo have surfaced on social media, with one in particular becoming the centre of attention.

In the video, Rashmika and Malaika are seen grooving to the song Poison Baby, showing off their energetic dance moves and playful ‘thumkas’. Their spontaneous dance performance was met with loud cheers from the photographers gathered on the red carpet.

For the outing, Malaika wore an ivory co-ord set, featuring a full-sleeved embellished cropped blouse paired with a sleek high-waisted skirt that flaunted her toned abs. She kept her look elegant with minimal accessories and soft curls, with a waist chain accentuating her silhouette.

Meanwhile, Rashmika wore a black voluminous lehenga with floral print at the bottom paired with a bralette-style blouse with sheer sleeves, completing the look with a matching printed dupatta.

Poison Baby has been sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar.

Internet reacts

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While many loved Rashmika and Malaika’s energy and chemistry, others felt their impromptu dance looked a bit over the top, suggesting the duo was trying too hard to grab attention.

“Malla ma'am nailed it… she is our OG Chaiyya chaiyaa girl from childhood… positive energy vibes,” one wrote. Another shared, “Rashmika mam just lookin like wowwwwww.”

“Age is just a number, “ one shared, and another commented, “Hotter than ever — Malaika’s still rewriting the rules.”

However, there were some who didn’t appreciate it, and wrote, “I thought some random insta influencers r dancing, then i saw their face.” “Don’t try to copy younger girls.”

More about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (both 2024). The film focuses on Ayushmann Khurrana as a man who suddenly becomes a vampire. He then falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna, but their romance soon faces challenges. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the film as a villain. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a bloody love story and is set to release in cinemas this Diwali, on 21 October.