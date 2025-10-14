Lokah OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan's 300-crore Malayalam blockbuster to land soon on this platform

Lokah OTT release: The latest Malayalam blockbuster, Lokah has crossed ₹300 crore at the box office. Film's lead star Kalyani Priyadarshan took to social media to make the announcement on Tuesday morning, which was followed by yet another reveal: the OTT release plan. Lokah on OTT: Kalyani Priyadarshani plays the lead in the movie.

Streaming app JioHotstar shared on social media that Lokah will be out on the platform soon. However, they did not reveal the release date. “The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra — coming soon on JioHotstar,” they shared with a poster of the movie.

Fans were excited to watch the film online. A person thanked producer Dulquer Salman for it. “Yesss finally .....thankyou @dqsalmaan @dqswayfarerfilms for this lovely gift,” they wrote. “Tell the date tell the date man,” said another. “Bro please put it in Hindi Language also,” requested a fan.

About Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' has been written and directed by Dominic Arun.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the role of a superhero in the film. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy also play prominent roles in the movie.

'Lokah Chapter 1' was released in theatres on August 28, 2025. The film has garnered praise from critics and viewers after its release.

Sequel announced

Recently, Dulquer teased a sequel to the movie. In September, gave fans the first glimpse of 'Lokah Chapter 2' by sharing a video titled 'When Legends Chill: Michaek x Charlie'. The movie is expected to centre around Tovino Thomas's character, Chaatan, in the film.

The film's teaser features a playful conversation between Tovino and Dulquer Salmaan, who was previously introduced as Odiyan in a social media post.

At one point, Tovino jokes with Dulquer, asking, “Why don't you call me once in a while -- in 50 years or even 100 years?” The banter continues as Tovino mentions that his brother is out now, unlike him, and could be violent.

He then asks Dulquer if he would come to help if called upon, to which Dulquer promptly says no. The light-hearted exchange ends with a brief glimpse of the much-anticipated second part of the 'Lokah' universe.

The sequel will be directed by Domic Arjun and will star Tovino Thomas in the lead role. Taking to his X handle, Wayfarer Films wrote, "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2 Starring Tovino Thomas. Written & Directed by Dominic Arun. Produced by Wayfarer Films."