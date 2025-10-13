Lokah Chapter 1 creates history as it crosses 300 crore at box office, Kalyani Priyadarshan is ‘beyond grateful'

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, the Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, has emerged as a bona fide blockbuster. The Dominic Arun directorial was released in theatres on August 28, and opened to thunderous reviews and slowly set the box office on fire. It has now become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, crossing the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. Lokah Chapter 1 stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, heralding her as a female superhero.

Kalyani pens note on Lokah success

The makers released a special poster of the film on Instagram and tagged Kalyani, and producer Dulquer Salmaan in the post. ‘300 crore GBOC’ was written in huge letters on the poster. Kalyani took to her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “Everyone who stood behind, beside and in front of the camera, and everyone who filled the theatres… We made history. Beyond grateful.”

Kalyani via Instagram Stories.

Lokah is the first Malayalam film to cross this milestone. It has beaten Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan’s ₹265.5 crore lifetime haul, Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi’s Manjummel Boys with its ₹240 crore collection and Mohanlal and Prakash Varma’s Thudarum with its ₹234.5 crore haul.

Lokah marks the debut of Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. Lokah is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films.

About Lokah

It tells the story of the mysterious Chandra/Neeli (Kalyani), a yakshi/vampire who finds herself in trouble when she faces off an egotistic and misogynistic policeman named Nachiyappa (Sandy). The film also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha. Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Soubin, Santhy Balachandran and Mammootty have cameo roles in it. A few days after release, tha makers announced Lokah Chapter 2. It will be headlined by Tovino, who plays a chathan/goblin named Michael. Dulquer, who plays an odiyan/ninja named Charlie, might also be a part of it.