Akshay Kumar to be back in Stree 3, Dinesh Vijan labels him as Thanos of the horror-comedy universe

Akshay confirmed for Stree 3

Earlier this week, Maddock Films announced their upcoming line-up and shared that Stree 3 is slated for a theatrical release on August 13 in 2027. The topic of Stree 3 surfaced during the trailer launch of Sky Force where Akshay joked that the film marks his ‘dedh’ collaboration with Dinesh Vijan, reports News18.

At the event, Akshay was asked if he would now be a part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe. To which, Akshay said, "What can I say? Dinesh and Jyoti (Deshpande; producer) will have to decide that. They’re the ones to pump in the money."

Dropping a hint that he will be back for Stree 3, Akshay added, “Aur Amar Kaushik ko direct karna hai (And Amar Kaushik has to direct it)”. Amar Kaushik directed Stree 2, which worked really well at the box office in 2024.

Reacting to it, Dinesh confirmed the news, sharing, “Of course, he’s a part of the universe! He’s our Thanos (laughs)."

Akshay in Stree world

Last year, Stree 2 was one of the biggest blockbuster hits. And one major reason behind the success of this horror comedy was several cameo appearances, which left fans wanting more. The biggest cameo and a total surprise was Akshay Kumar as the descendent of Chandra Bhan, the revelling, drunken, chauvinist patriarch of Chanderi who murdered Stree and her husband. He is found in a mental asylum in Bhopal by Vicky and the gang.

In Stree 2, Akshay, in a blonde wig, is introduced standing in a wheelchair, thinking of himself as a Mughal emperor Shahjahan, asking for an update on Taj Mahal. He plays the role with too much fun, doling out kisses to Jana and riddles to help solve the gang's problems.

The film ended by hinting that Akshay will have a bigger role as a supervillain in the upcoming instalment.