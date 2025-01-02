Maddock unveils MCU-style slate for horror-comedy universe; release date for Stree 3, Thama announced

Film slate announced

The film studio announced the slate on Thursday. The highly anticipated cinematic universe from Maddock Films will kick off in 2025 with the release of Thama which will introduce Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a vampire. It will be released during the Diwali holiday season, closely followed by Shakti Shalini on December 31.

The thrill of the horror-comedy universe will continue in 2026 with the arrival of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2 on August 14 and Chamunda on December 4.

The following year promises to be just as thrilling, with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 3 hitting theatres on August 13 and Maha Munjya on December 24. Finally, the universe will reach its epic conclusion in 2028 with the back-to-back releases of Pehla Mahayudh on August 11 and Doossra Mahayudh on October 18, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations.

The official poster with the release dates was shared by the production house on social media. The caption of the post read, “Dinesh Vijan presents the genre-defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse 8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills and screams!”

What to expect

The production house hit the jackpot in 2018 with the release of horror-comedy Stree, which worked well at the box office. It motivated the banner to explore more subjects in the supernatural realm and connect them with each other in some way.

Talking about the production house, Dinesh Vijan said, “Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We’ve crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India’s rich culture and heritage”.

“This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful. Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we’re now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can’t wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond – and we are just getting started,” he added.