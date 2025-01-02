Shraddha Kapoor reveals she has signed three films after Stree 2; trolls say ‘acting sab me same hi milegi’

2024 was a wonderful year for Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor, who returned to the silver screen as the badass mystery woman with Stree 2. The horror comedy, also starring Rajkummar Rao, not only won hearts but also shook the box office with a record-breaking collection. Shraddha and Raj left fans gushing over their adorable onscreen chemistry, while surprise cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia dropped jaws. But it has been over 4 months since Stree 2’s release and now netizens are eagerly waiting for Shraddha’s next. Well, much to the delight of fans, the actor has confirmed that she has signed not one but three new films. Shraddha Kapoor in a scene from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

In a recent chat with Aaj Tak, Shraddha shared that she has signed three films, but hasn’t officially announced them yet. She stated, “2-3 filmein maine confirm ki hain. Lekin officially abhi tak announce nahi ki hai.” When the interviewer asked if we’ll get to know more in the beginning of 2025, Shraddha said yes. Well, this is definitely good news for fans who miss seeing the actor onscreen. However, there are many netizens who have clearly expressed that they don’t have high expectations from Shraddha and her upcoming films.

Under a Reddit thread featuring a clip from the interview, several internet users took digs at Shraddha and her acting skills. For instance, one nasty comment read, “koi nahi acting sab me same hi milegi,” whereas another social media user opined, “She may not be a good actress but she definitely is an entertainer. An amazing dancer. Most of her films have done well. She has made her name for herself in the masses. If only she improves her acting.” Another troll joked, “Shraddha be like — Paisa hi paisa hoga.”

Meanwhile, some fans tried to guess what Shraddha’s line up would look like. One such internet user asked, “Dharma one with Kartik?,” whereas another wrote, “Naagin ? King ? (Also krissh 4 ) both have sid connection so..” Another comment read, “Krrish 4 is definitely bagged by her.” Well, filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi has already confirmed Naagin with Shraddha and there is strong buzz about the actor joining Hrithik Roshan for Krrish 4. Could the actor also be a top choice for Kartik Aaryan’s next film with Dharma? Let’s wait and watch!