Shraddha Kapoor tactfully handles question on her love life after Kartik Aaryan drops a hint about it; watch

All year, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has been in the news for two major reasons. The first is her horror comedy Stree 2, a sequel to Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao’s 2018 film Stree, which broke several records on release. The second reason why Shraddha has been making headlines is her love life. First, there was buzz about her break-up with rumoured beau Rahul Mody. Then there was news about her finding love in a Sindhi businessman. But last week Shraddha’s Instagram story sparked rumours of her patch-up with Rahul. Well, in a recent interview, Shraddha was asked for some clarity. Is Shraddha Kapoor dating someone? Kartik Aaryan recently dropped a hint

At a recent event, an anchor asked Shraddha if she’s dating somebody after her fellow actor Kartik Aaryan dropped a hint about her love life. The anchor revealed that during his appearance on the event, Kartik was given four options and was asked which heroine from the list would he want to date. Shraddha was one of the options. The anchor claimed, “Kartik ne yeh kaha ki ‘all four are dating someone or the other’. He’s the one who spilled the beans. Sahi keh rahe hain?” Well, Shraddha is known for her bubbly personality. But this time, she had a stern look on her face as she tactfully avoided the question.

Taking the show’s name, refusing to answer, she repeatedly asked, “Hum sach mein Agenda Aaj Tak mein hi aaye hain.” Well, Shraddha is now being lauded on social media. Slamming the interviewer, one internet user shared, “This is a perfect example of casual misogyny at least. Heroines aaye toh bf kaun hai. Hero aaye toh aapki acting ki journey ke baare mein bataiyega,” whereas another angry fan stated, “Love the way she handled this sasta KJO.” Agreeing, a social media user wrote, “She's absolutely right, how is her dating life an agenda for a news channel. I'd understand if it was a gossip channel but this??? And he's still pestering even after the snub 😬.”

Well, it is probably best to wait for Shraddha to spill the beans about her love life herself, if and when she wants. Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor has promised to announce her next film in January 2025. Many fans are convinced that she will be joining Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4. Are you excited for Shraddha’s announcement?