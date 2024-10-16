Shraddha Kapoor finds love in a Sindhi businessman after Rahul Mody? Fans speculate as actor mentions her partner

Shraddha Kapoor is a fan favourite, not just because of her onscreen work but also for the way she interacts with her social media followers. It’s as though the actor is an open book for her Insta fam! But the one thing that Shraddha has always kept private is her love life. Earlier this year when she made her first public appearance with Rahul Mody at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, fans were convinced that she will soon make her relationship official. But that didn’t happen. Instead, rumours of their break up began doing the rounds when Shraddha unfollowed the writer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) as well as his dog on social media. Is Shraddha Kapoor in love? Fans are convinced

Soon after this ‘unfollowing’ incident came to the notice of fans, Shraddha got busy with promotions of her horror comedy Stree 2. The film’s crazy box office success resulted in all eyes on Shraddha’s career instead of her personal life. However, recently when she mentioned her ‘partner’ in an interview, rumour mills began churning once again. Shraddha confirmed being in a relationship when she told a leading magazine that she ‘loves spending time with her partner’. This left fans speculating and a new Reddit thread has now suggested that Shraddha may have found love in a Sindhi businessman.

This Reddit post read: “I have some confirm reports that she is dating somone who is from sindhi family and is not related to bollywood but is a businessmen and have stake in Bollywood movies investment, he was with her during stree promotion in delhi. He seems to younger than her for sure. And the main part they might be getting married very soon.” Now that is interesting. But is it true? Well, only Shraddha will be able to confirm the news.

On the work front, latest buzz suggests that Shraddha might be roped in for Dhoom 4. This would mark the actor’s reunion with her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who is reportedly taking the Dhoom franchise forward.