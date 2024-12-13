Did Shraddha Kapoor just reveal she's back with ex Rahul Mody? Netizens say ‘Saw her with Andrew and begged to get back'

Shraddha Kapoor, fresh off her success in Stree 2, has sparked dating rumours with a playful Instagram story. The actor, often linked to screenwriter Rahul Mody, posted a picture of vada pav with the caption, “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav,” tagging Rahul. She also added the romantic classic Yeh Vaada Raha by Kishore Kumar, fueling speculation that the two may have rekindled their romance. Shraddha's post quickly gained attention, especially in light of reports claiming that Shraddha and Rahul had split in August 2024. Rumours at that time claimed that while Rahul continued to follow her on social media, she unfollowed him. However, fans recently noticed that Shraddha has now refollowed him, sparking curiosity and fresh speculation. Shraddha Kapoor posts new Instagram story sparking dating rumours

Shraddha Kapoor's stories with Rahul Mody

On Reddit, fans couldn’t contain their excitement, with one writing, “Babudi patchup era lgg.” Another user commented, “OMG babudi I wasn't familiar with your game 😭,” while a third posted, “The song is Yeh Vaada Raha... lol, they are so together.” In addition to these positive reactions by fans, others highlighted Shraddha’s recent comments in Cosmopolitan, where she mentioned spending quality time with her partner. “So when she revealed she has a boyfriend whom she was spending time with, it was none other than this person,” speculated one fan. Another comment read, “Babudi played us.”

Netizens reacted to Shraddha's Instagram story

Another fan theory suggested that Shraddha’s reunion with Rahul might have been triggered after her meeting with Andrew Garfield, with one netizen humorously commenting, “Bro saw her with Andrew Garfield and begged her to take him back real quick.” Another comment claimed, “I hope they hookup BTS and fall in love with each other💀😭😭both of them look so good together.” Others said, “They should get married to each other damn they would make a great couple 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Many netizens speculated they got back together because of Andrew Garfield

What do you think about this?