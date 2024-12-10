‘Spiderman-Spiderman tune churaya iss Stree ka chain’: Shraddha Kapoor-Andrew Garfield’s meeting leaves fans gushing

2024 has been the year of epic and unexpected collabs! May it be Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh’s crazy crossovers in their concerts or Deepika Padukone’s recent surprise for fans during the Bengaluru leg of the Punjabi rockstar's Dil-Luminati Tour. Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan’s cameos at DJ Alan Walker’s concerts are other great examples. Well, last night, fans witnessed another unexpected crossover, which we truly didn’t know we needed. It became a moment for the pages of our history books when Spider-Man bumped into Stree on the red carpet of the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival. That’s right! Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield had an adorable meet cute which has taken the internet by storm. Andrew Garfield and Shraddha Kapoor meet and greet on the red carpet of a film festival

This was the second epic crossover on the red carpet of the film festival held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after Ranbir Kapoor and Olivia Wilde’s cute meet and greet last night. While Andrew was dapper as ever in a slate brown suit, Shraddha looked ethereal in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown from the designer duo’s Rang Mahal collection. The mermaid fit accentuated the Stree 2 actor’s hourglass figure whereas a sheer blue dupatta draped on one shoulder of the strapless gown added an extra oomph to the look. Seeing them together, one excited fan gushed, “Peter Parker and Haseena Parker😭,” whereas another hilarious comment in a Reddit thread read, “Spiderman-Spiderman tune chuaraya iss stree ka chain.”

A social media user called this meet-cute: “When Spiderman met Stree,” while another netizen hopefully asked, “Is spiderman joining the Stree Universe?” Meanwhile, there were many fans who began shipping the duo and even manifested that Shraddha and Andrew fall in love. Bizarre, right? For instance, one comment read, “I hope they hookup BTS and fall in love with each other💀😭😭both of them look so good together,” whereas another fan gushed, “They should get married to each other damn they would make a great couple 😍😍😍😍😍.” A netizen also called them, “The Couple we never knew we needed.”

Well, we don’t know about a romantic relationship, but how cool would it be if Shraddha and Andrew actually came together for a global film. Can you imagine?