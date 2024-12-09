Ranbir Kapoor talks about Ramayana, how it teaches husband-wife dynamic; netizens say ‘billi Haj ko chali’

When it was announced that Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, the news took the internet by storm. The actor and his co-star Sai Pallavi’s first look as Rama and Sita leaked from the set, which further raised the excitement amongst fans. But Ranbir never officially talked about the project. That is, until last weekend. Ranbir finally spilled the beans about his film Ramayana at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, which he attended on December 8. Ranbir Kapoor talks about his film Ramayana for the first time

In a video which soon went viral on social media, Ranbir revealed that the film has been made in two parts and he has already wrapped the shoot of Ramayana: Part 1. The actor further shared, “Just to be part of that story.. I’m so humbled, to be playing, essaying Ram’s role. You know, it’s a dream for anyone and especially for me. And it’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about, it teaches you good versus evil, family dynamics or husband-wife dynamic. So I’m very, very excited about that.” Well, netizens had quite a lot to say about Ranbir’s first ever statement on the much-anticipated project which is set to release on Diwali 2026.

Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor's first ever statement on Ramayana

Under a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “Lol 'family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics'. It's kinda funny to hear Ranbir say these things. And he talks about it like it's an alien concept lol.” When a netizen wrote: “And it has begun "the pr whitewashing",” another replied, “😂👆🏻👆🏻truth bomb. 100 chuhe(rats) khake billi Haj ko chali 😂.” Agreeing, an internet user stated, “… billi chali haaj.” Referring to RK’s revelation of Lord Rama being a ‘dream’ role, a netizen opined, “When did he even dream about playing as Ram lol its all a lie. Their dream roles keep changing.” Replying to the same, another trolled RK by claiming, “Sometimes back it was ranvijay now it's ram see the diversity.”

Ranbir was last seen in a deadly avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023). Apart from Ramayana: Part 1 and Ramayana: Part 2, the actor has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in his kitty. Ranbir will also reprise his double role of Ranvijay Singh and Aziz Haque in Animal’s sequel Animal Park.