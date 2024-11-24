Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt didn’t know who Kishore Kumar is; netizens call it revenge for ‘wipe it off’ video

Last year, Alia Bhatt showed fans how she applies lipstick in a video which soon went viral on the internet. Apart from her quirky way of putting on a lipstick, where she moves her lips instead of the lipstick, what created a frenzy on social media was a big revelation that the actor made about her husband. Rubbing off the lipstick right after applying it, Alia revealed that Ranbir Kapoor prefers her natural lip colour. She went on to add that whenever she applies lipstick, he asks her to ‘wipe it off’. Pretty soon, netizens began trolling RK, accusing him of being toxic. Well, it seems like Ranbir got his sweet revenge today. Ranbir Kapoor's latest revelation about wife Alia Bhatt is being called revenge by netizens

At least that’s what fans think, after a video of him talking about his wife surfaced on the internet. This clip was shot at the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where Ranbir was today for a special session. During this session, he revealed that his wife Alia did not know who legendary playback singer, musician and actor Kishore Kumar was. Ranbir shared, “The first time I met Alia, she asked me who's Kishore Kumar. So, you know, it's just the circle of life. You know, it's like people have forgotten and then new artists have come. So I think it's very important that, you know, we remember our roots.”

Soon after this video went viral, netizens began calling it Ranbir’s revenge. For instance, one internet user shared, “He took the revenge for “wipe it off” 😂,” whereas a Reddit comment read, “Lipstick revenge taken. What is level of Alia? She doesn’t know President of India n Kishore Kumar.” Another fan agreed and wrote, “He is giving it back to alia for making him the bad guy on insta 😂.” Meanwhile, others joked that the couple should stop talking about each other in interviews. One such comment read, “Both should just stop talking about each other in interviews at this point it's for their betterment 👀😅,” whereas another social media user asked, “Are these two in a competition: who can embarrass the other more...😆 Dono husband wife ek dusre aise kaun sa badla nikal rahe hai.”

Well, let’s wait and watch how Alia reacts to Ranbir’s viral revelation about their first meeting.