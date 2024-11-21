Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his muscles as he trains for Love & War, leaves Alia Bhatt and fans gushing with clap pull-ups

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen almost a year ago in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action drama Animal (2023). The film shook the box office but was also accused of glorifying toxic masculinity. Nevertheless, Ranbir was lauded for his gritty and versatile performance. Well, there has been a lot of chatter about the actor’s exciting line up all year. But fans are now getting eager to see him shine in theatres again. Sadly, RK does not have even one release next year. But his latest workout video training for his next film, which has now gone viral on social media, promises that the wait will be worth it. Alia Bhatt and fans are in awe of Ranbir Kapoor's latest workout video

The actor is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film Love & War. The love story was initially going to release on Christmas next year but is now set to arrive in theatres on March 20, 2026. Well, much to our delight, a clip of Ranbir training for the film has now surfaced on the internet. In this video, the actor flaunts his muscles by performing clapping pull-ups, which are even more challenging than the already strenuous regular pull-ups. At the end of this video, he goes on to pull himself up diagonally. This has dropped jaws across social media, leaving Ranbir’s co-star and wife Alia Bhatt amongst other fans gushing over the actor.

In the comment section of this Instagram post, Alia showered RK with love by leaving a string of fire emojis:🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Meanwhile, a fan gushed, “I can feel the hotness 🥵🔥,” whereas a netizen called RK ‘Daddy Kapoor 🔥’. Lauding Ranbir, a Reddit user stated, “Those who do bodyweight training know how difficult this is. He's doing it so effortlessly as if he is weightless,” whereas another fan claimed, “Most hardworking actor in Bollywood ofcourse after srk.”

Well, this viral video of Ranbir doing pull-ups has definitely left us excited for Love & War. The much-awaited love triangle film also stars Alia and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.