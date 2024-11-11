‘Ranbir is morphing into Sanju again’: Netizens react to Ranbir Kapoor’s bulky avatar in video from Love & War sets

Over the years, audiences have witnessed several biopics, may it be about sports persons or freedom fighters. Apart from the inspiring re-telling of a real-life story, what makes a biopic fun to watch is when the actor who is playing the lead role looks exactly like the muse. We witnessed this rare occurrence in the 2018 film Sanju. The film followed the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, whose role was portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. As we all know, Sanju Baba has sported many different looks in his life. It was mesmerising to watch RK convincingly turn into one version of Sanjay after another in the film. Well, after 6 long years, fans feel Ranbir is turning into Sanju Baba again. Ranbir Kapoor in a viral video from the sets of Love & War

Let us explain! Recently a video of Ranbir celebrating his spot boy’s birthday went viral on social media from the sets of his upcoming film Love & War. The actor will be sharing the screen with his wife Alia Bhatt and fellow Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Apart from RK being a nice team member, what stole the show in this sweet clip is his bulked up avatar which we are guessing is for the film. Netizens cannot keep calm because they feel the actor has started looking more like Sanju Baba than Sanjay Dutt himself.

Under a Reddit thread featuring the viral video, one social media user gushed, “Ranbir's capacity to look different versions of Sanju everytime is just is quite impressive,” whereas another netizen joked, “He looking more like Sanjay Dutt than Sanjay Dutt himself lol 💀.” Meanwhile, an internet user asked, “Is it me or Ranbir is morphing into Sanju again?,” whereas a fan shared, “I couldn't recognize him because I saw it roughly and thought it's sanjay dutt.” A netizen even claimed, “RK is totally in his "Sanju Baba" era.”

Well, we don’t know about his resemblance to Sanju Baba, but Ranbir does look smoking hot in this new avatar! Interestingly, Ranbir and Vicky worked together in Sanju and are now reuniting in Love & War. We can’t wait to find out more about their characters when the film arrives in theatres in 2026.