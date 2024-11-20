Ranbir Kapoor performs high-octane action in leaked video; is it for Dhoom 4? Netizens are convinced

Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting line up of upcoming films. He has wrapped up the shoot of Ramayana: Part 1, the first instalment in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the epic, and has begun filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Plus, there have been rumours that RK is in talks to take the legacy of the Dhoom franchise ahead with Dhoom 4. Netizens are quite excited to see him in action, even though the actor has not confirmed the news yet. Buzz also suggests that this project might mark the reunion of Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor, who worked together in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023). Ranbir Kapoor in a viral video

Neither makers nor Ranbir have shared any news about Dhoom 4 yet. But fans are convinced that the shooting has begun. Why? Well, a viral video of Ranbir performing high-octane action can be blamed for this belief. In this clip, which has now taken social media by storm, the actor is on the run while enemies shoot bullets at him. He then reaches a ‘safe house’. What further convinced netizens, that this video is from the set of Ranbir’s next film, was the caption on the paparazzi shared clip, which read, “Leaked Alert🚨Ranbir's new teaser is all over Twitter! Back in action or better than ever?💥”

In the comment section below, one social media user asked, “Dhoom 4 Ha Kia,” whereas another convinced netizen wrote: “Dhoom 4 🔥.” Meanwhile, many other fans compared Ranbir’s rumoured teaser clip to a scene from Salman Khan’s Tiger series. For instance, one internet user claimed, “Looks like ek tha Tiger🔥,” whereas another comment read: “It seems like Salman khan s tiger series 😂.” A social media user even called it: “Remake of Ek tha tiger 😂😂.”

Well, we aren’t sure if this clip is a leaked teaser or just a video of the actor shooting for an ad. Nevertheless, it truly is a delight to witness Ranbir in action. Let’s hope netizens manifest his casting in Dhoom 4 soon!