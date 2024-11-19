Shraddha Kapoor to join Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2 after losing special song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2?

Ever since the success of Stree 2, fans have eagerly been waiting for Shraddha Kapoor to announce her next project. While the actor herself hasn’t confirmed anything yet, there have been several rumours floating around on the internet. One such exciting report suggested that Shraddha was in talks with the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule for a special song opposite Allu Arjun. However, it was later revealed that Shraddha was replaced by Sreeleela because negotiations didn’t work out. This rumour was confirmed recently when the trailer of Pushpa 2 released. Well, Shraddha missed out on Pushpa 2, but she might have another sequel on her hands. Shraddha Kapoor might join Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in their next film War 2

According to latest social media buzz, Shraddha might join Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Telugu superstar Jr NTR in the much-awaited War 2. No, she will not be seen as the female lead. But reports suggest that Shraddha might be in talks to shake a leg with Hrithik and Tarak in a special song. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who directed the National Award-winning Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022), War 2 is scheduled to release in theatres next year on August 14. A part of the YRF Spy Universe, the action thriller features Kiara Advani opposite Hrithik in the lead, while Jr NTR will be seen as the antagonist.

Well, we will have to wait for makers to confirm the news of Shraddha’s rumoured special song with Hrithik and Tarak. Meanwhile, apart from War 2, there was buzz about Shraddha reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4. The two were last seen together in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023). Shraddha also has Nikhil Dwivedi’s supernatural film Naagin in her line up, which will go on floors sometime next year.

With so many rumours floating around, we are sure fans want to ask Shraddha only one question— Oh stree, tu kab aayegi?