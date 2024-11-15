Shraddha Kapoor ‘jumped’ when she was offered Naagin, says Nikhil Dwivedi; reveals when film will go on floors

In August this year, Shraddha Kapoor returned to theatres with Stree 2, a year after her last release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) with Ranbir Kapoor. The horror comedy broke records at the box office and all the actors in the blockbuster hit received love for their impeccable entertaining skills. But it has been a few months and fans are now ready for Shraddha to announce her next project. While the actor has not shared any details yet, there has been buzz about her possible line up for the coming year. Well, much to the delight of fans, filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi has now confirmed that Shraddha is very much a part of his upcoming film Naagin, which will go on floors soon. Viral artwork on social media featuring Shraddha Kapoor as Naagin

Naagin has been in the news for a while, giving rise to many speculations. Well, in a recent chat with India Today, the producer of the film shared that the script took three years and was redone thrice. However, it is now ready. Talking about roping in Shraddha as a shape-shifting snake, Nikhil stated that the casting was decided since the very beginning as the actor has an ‘ethereal quality about her’. He revealed, “She jumped at it. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold. She can't wait to start the shoot, now that the script is ready.”

So when will Shraddha finally begin shooting for Naagin? Well, the filmmaker hopes to take the project on floors by next year. How exciting is that! Apart from this supernatural film, Shraddha had been in the news for her rumoured pairing with Allu Arjun for a special song in his upcoming Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, reports suggest that negotiations did not work out and in the end makers decided to cast actor Sreeleela opposite Allu Arjun instead of Shraddha.

If the script of Naagin needs a male lead opposite Shraddha, which Bollywood actor do you think would fit the bill?