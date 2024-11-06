Shraddha denies having a skincare routine, gets trolled; fans remember when Sonam said ‘nobody wakes up like this’

It’s always fun to find out more about your favourite celebrities. What they looked like when they were younger, what they enjoy eating, where they like to spend their holidays. But one constant question on our minds, and a well-kept secret of most celebs, is how they have such flawless skin. The go-to answer that many Bollywood actors have given in interviews is ‘have lots of water’ and ‘stay hydrated’. But is that all it takes? Well, in an interview clip that has now gone viral on the internet, the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor has claimed that she does not have a skincare routine. The Stree 2 actor shared that she only uses a face wash and a moisturiser. Shraddha Kapoor's claim about not having a skincare routine reminded fans of Sonam Kapoor's wise words

Well, social media is not buying it and now Shraddha is being massively trolled. Her claim even reminded many of actor and fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who once dropped truth bombs about what all goes into actors looking ‘flawless’. Slamming Shraddha, one such Reddit user shared, “That is why I admire Sonam Kapoor, atleast she was honest about it. I don't get this being holier than thou, we all know girl that you don't need skin care routine, you need surgery.”

Meanwhile, another internet user lauded Sonam and her wise words, writing: “When I hear crap like this, my mind instantly goes to Sonam Kapoor's amazing post few years ago where she said there's an army of people whose job is only to make her look beautiful, how she uses expensive products and there's a high level of photoshop involved in every pic we see of her. Its such refreshing to hear an actress talk like that, rather than - only moisturiser, only water, only Gangajal etc etc.”

Here's another such thought by a social media user:

Comment

byu/Spare_Swing_926 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

For those who had missed Sonam’s very inspiring opinion, encouraging fans to be confident no matter what, the actor had explained how it takes an army, a lot of money and time for a female celeb to look the way she does. Sonam has stated: “Please know that nobody wakes up like this. Not me. Not any other actress. (Not even Beyoncé. I swear.).”

Well, we don’t know about Shraddha and other actors, but what do you include in your skincare routine?