Stree 2 on OTT: Rajkummar-Shraddha’s film receives mixed reviews, but internet loves Akshay Kumar’s cameo; watch

After Stree (2018), Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao made the audience wait 6 long years before returning to theatres once again with the sequel Stree 2. The horror comedy emerged as a blockbuster hit, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically. For a while, netizens were divided on whether Shraddha deserved the praise for Stree 2’s success or Rajkummar aka Vicky. But ultimately the credit was given to the entire team, especially Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia’s iconic cameos. Well, the horror comedy has now arrived on the digital platform. But sadly, the reviews this time are not all positive. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in Stree 2

Some viewers enjoyed watching Stree 2, but many others found the film to be overhyped, unlike the initial reviews which made many fans flock to theatres. For instance, one Twitter review shared today read: “#Stree2 Wat a flop movie 🤦🏼‍♂️ cant understand how its super hit its full of overacting no sense loose dialogues no story 3rd rated comedy 🤦🏼‍♂️🙏🏻”, whereas another upset social media user shared, “I just watched स्त्री 2. It's just a very average story with lame comedy & dialogues. It's 135 minutes, & 90 minutes of it are below average. There's no depth in the story, and it's very predictable. I'm highly disappointed again from Bollywood. I'll give it 5 out of 10.” However, Akshay has won hearts all over again.

Fans just can’t get enough of Akshay’s cameo appearance as Sarkata's descendant, as well as his unexpectedly awesome chemistry with Abhishek Banerjee aka Jana. Lauding the scene, which was one of the biggest highlights of the film, one happy fan shared, “The expressions in this scene are priceless! #AkshayKumar Sir and #AbhishekBanerjee's comedic timing is absolutely on point, making it a standout moment. #Stree2 😂🔥.”

Well, ever since Akshay’s cameo has been revealed, many fans have been hoping that he would take the horror comedy universe ahead as Sarkata's descendant. With all the love that he is receiving for the cameo, we believe makers should seriously consider this idea suggested by fans. Don’t you agree?