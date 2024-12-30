Abhay Verma talks about his successful 2024 with Munjya, recalls having 1200 in account before the release

Abhay Verma has been in the industry for six years, but it was with this year’s release Munjya that he finally got recognition and came into the limelight. Ask him about the year that went by, and he says, “The year might be ending but a lot of good beginnings have happened this year. It feels like a new life when you finally feel accepted by the audience. Suddenly your signature becomes your autograph, your admirers become your fans.” Abhay Verma on his successful 2024 with Munjya(Photo: Instagram)

The young actor adds, “Within the industry, Abhay Verma might not have had that value which now Abhay Verma the artiste has. This year has actually been a dreamy year for me. From doing ads to becoming a brand ambassador of a brand, it is just amazing. The fact that I don't need to introduce myself now is just a great feeling.”

Interestingly, Abhay reveals that three days before Munjya’s release, he was quite worried about his financial state. “I remember making a call to my best friend, back in my hometown three days before release as I had only ₹1200 in my account. I asked him how will I make do with it. But everything panned out really well. I always knew that Munjya was going to shift gears for me, be it the second gear or reverse,” he shares.

In 2024, the Hindi films that crossed ₹100 crore at the Indian box office, all had established stars in them, except Munjya. Ask him about being a part of this coveted club with such esteemed company and he says, “This is the family I needed acceptance from, and this decision is beautifully made by the audience. To be around such legendary people and my name getting added there is too good to be true.”

Abhay also acknowledges the responsibility that has come with all the love and acceptance: “People are calling me a symbol of hope for newcomers out there. So, it's a collective win for all of us. If one person gets a chance, 100 people get hope to live in this beautiful city (Mumbai). Earlier I knew where to bow down my head but didn't know what to pray for. I know what to pray for now, which is to do everything but not lose this.”

With his achievements, the actor also got to interact with people he idolises and looks up to. One of those is filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and Abhay reveals the advice he gave him when they met: “Imtiaz sir said that just being accepted in the industry, it's a very fortunate thing that happens once in a while, and since you are in it, just take that thing, but don't let it go over your head and go on with your journey.”

Abhay’s name has been associated with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s King too. Mention that and he says, “I don't know if it will happen or not, but I hope that happens because then I will be working with the person whom I have idolised and almost treated him as God. I feel whatever I make out of my career, which hopefully will be long, it will be just an ode to him. Everything that I do is a little influenced by whatever person he is, whatever actor that he is.”