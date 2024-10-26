Abhay Verma on his wish to meet Shah Rukh Khan: Mere liye best Diwali ho jayegi

While Diwali is still a few days away, for actor Abhay Verma the festivities have been going on for a while with the love and success that Munjya has brought. “Mujhe to roz hi Diwali lag rahi hai. Ek tyohar hi lagta hai jab log aapke aas paas ikatthe ho jate hain, bahut hi special feeling hoti hai. Roz hi maza aa raha hai,” he says, adding that Diwali is his favourite festival. “On Diwali, everything becomes just new. That’s the feeling everywhere. You just smile and feel good, and that's about it. People are their best self around Diwali, and they should preserve it for longer,” he shares. Abhay Verma on Diwali celebrations

Recalling his childhood memories, Abhay says, “Growing up, my celebration would start a month prior. My mom would get so many complaints from neighbours that they were not being able to sleep because of my shenanigans. But my mom was also like Jhansi Ki Rani and she’s push back saying, ‘baccha hai, ab tyohar manayega hi, isme kya hua. Aap bhi fodo pataakhe’.”

Even though he loved bursting crackers in childhood, he has got more conscious about the environment as he has grown up. “Just spend time with your family, have a good time and make them smile, that’s Diwali for me now,” he says, adding that while it is said that the excitement for festivals dwindle as you grow up, it’s not the case with him. “The child in me isn’t listening only. I get very overjoyed near any festival.”

Abhay gets most excited about cleaning the house before Diwali as he feels it builds “cherishable memories and stronger bonds”. “Par Is saal safai nahi karni hai bas jama karna hai. This Diwali is a collection of love that people have given and the bomb that people have put in my life with it,” he quips, adding that his favourite part about the festivities is getting to eat Soan Papdi. “While people give it away, I just wish everyone sends it my way. These are my most favorite addition to life. I don't know why people leave sugar and everything,” he says.

Having seen the lavish Bollywood parties always from outside, the actor is excited to experience them in person this year: “This Diwali is also going to be special because I will be celebrating it with my professional peers and with people whom I have always admired in one or the other way. I have a few places to go, pretty exciting ones, and I would love to share some laughter with people whom I've learned from so much.”

While he doesn’t confirm being a part of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s King, he does admit it will be a dream come true to meet him at one of these celebrations. “Sir se milna ho jayega to mere liye best Diwali ho jayegi. Mere andar ke saare pataakhe foot jayenge. Main bhi apne mann mein aarti ka thaal tayyar rakhunga invisible. Aankhon se aarti utarunga main jaise Ram ji ki Ayodhya lautne pe hui hogi,” he ends.