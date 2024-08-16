 Stree 2 box office report: Is it the biggest Bollywood opener ever? Maddock Films quote unbelievable ₹76 crore haul | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stree 2 box office report: Is it the biggest Bollywood opener ever? Maddock Films quote unbelievable 76 crore haul

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Aug 16, 2024 04:29 PM IST

Stree 2 box office report: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy generated good buzz before it was released in theatres on Independence Day.

Stree 2 box office report: Amar Kaushik’s sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree was released in theatres on Independence Day, with paid previews held a day before. This film is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 1: Shraddha Kapoor's film ahead of Pathaan! Updated haul now at 60 crore)

Stree 2 box office report: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.
Stree 2 box office report: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.

Stree 2 box office report

Stree 2 generated good buzz before it had the best opening ever for a Hindi film, according to the producers, Maddock Films. Announcing that the film made 76.5 crore gross in India on its opening day, including the paid premieres, the production house wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Stree 2 creates HISTORY! India's highest Day 1 Box office ever! Thank you audience for all the love.” They also shared a poster with the film’s cast on it, writing, “India’s highest day 1 box office ever!”

However, according to Sacnilk.com, the film earned 60.3 crore net in India, making 8.5 crore during the premiers and 51.8 crore on its opening day.

The Maddock Supernatural Universe

Stree 2 is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, which was launched in 2018 by its predecessor, Stree. Amar also directed the film, which had a screenplay by Raj and DK. It starred Rajkummar and Shraddha in lead roles, with the actors reprising their roles for the sequel. Hardik Mehta’s Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar-starrer Roohi was the second film in the instalment, releasing in 2021. Amar’s Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya was released in 2022 and the most recent one was the Aditya Sarpotdar-directorial Munjya with Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Mona Singh and Sathyaraj.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 shows how Sarkata terrorises the people of Chanderi, who now look to Stree for help. The film is also sprinkled with starry cameos, which the makers have carefully kept under wraps. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya, even featuring in a song with Shraddha. Tamannaah Bhatia features in the song Aaj Ki Raat.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Stree 2 box office report: Is it the biggest Bollywood opener ever? Maddock Films quote unbelievable 76 crore haul
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On