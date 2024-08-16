Stree 2 box office report: Is it the biggest Bollywood opener ever? Maddock Films quote unbelievable 76 crore haul

Stree 2 box office report: Amar Kaushik’s sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree was released in theatres on Independence Day, with paid previews held a day before. This film is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. (Also Read: Stree 2 box office collection day 1: Shraddha Kapoor's film ahead of Pathaan! Updated haul now at ₹60 crore) Stree 2 box office report: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.

Stree 2 box office report

Stree 2 generated good buzz before it had the best opening ever for a Hindi film, according to the producers, Maddock Films. Announcing that the film made ₹76.5 crore gross in India on its opening day, including the paid premieres, the production house wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Stree 2 creates HISTORY! India's highest Day 1 Box office ever! Thank you audience for all the love.” They also shared a poster with the film’s cast on it, writing, “India’s highest day 1 box office ever!”

However, according to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹60.3 crore net in India, making ₹8.5 crore during the premiers and ₹51.8 crore on its opening day.

The Maddock Supernatural Universe

Stree 2 is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, which was launched in 2018 by its predecessor, Stree. Amar also directed the film, which had a screenplay by Raj and DK. It starred Rajkummar and Shraddha in lead roles, with the actors reprising their roles for the sequel. Hardik Mehta’s Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar-starrer Roohi was the second film in the instalment, releasing in 2021. Amar’s Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya was released in 2022 and the most recent one was the Aditya Sarpotdar-directorial Munjya with Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Mona Singh and Sathyaraj.

About Stree 2

Stree 2 shows how Sarkata terrorises the people of Chanderi, who now look to Stree for help. The film is also sprinkled with starry cameos, which the makers have carefully kept under wraps. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya, even featuring in a song with Shraddha. Tamannaah Bhatia features in the song Aaj Ki Raat.