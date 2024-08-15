Stree 2 box office collection day 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film is 2024's biggest opener at 54.35 crore

Stree 2 box office collection day 1: Amar Kaushik’s much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit horror-comedy film Stree was released in theatres on Independence Day. Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, the film is estimated to have made ₹54.35 crore on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk.com. (Also Read: Stree 2 review: Rajkummar Rao leads a sequel that's better than the original, Abhishek Banerjee is the highlight) Stree 2 box office collection day 1: Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee in a still from the film.

Stree 2 box office collection day 1

According to the website, Stree 2 had some special opening premieres on Wednesday, during which the film earned ₹8 crore. On its opening day, the film made ₹46 crore approximately, taking the total to an estimated ₹54.25 crore. This makes it the biggest opening day grosser of 2024, beating Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) and Fighter. These numbers are record openings, given that it took 6 days for Stree to make ₹ 54.88 Cr net in India. The film had a 75.09% occupancy on its opening day in Hindi.

Stree 2 review

The Hindustan Times review of Stree 2 reads, “Let’s talk about what fuels the film- the humour. Niren Bhatt (story, screenplay, dialogue credits) keeps the pace in check, with the first half quite excellent. The jokes just don’t stop coming, and that’s exactly what the viewers are looking for. It’s naughty, it’s original. After a point, it isn’t the joke alone which lands. It’s the sheer talented bunch who make Stree 2 what it is, led by an able Rajkummar Rao.”

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar, Stree 2 sees Rajkummar and Shraddha reprise their roles from the original. The film tells the story of how Sarkata now terrorises the people of Chanderi and they now look to Stree for help. The film is also sprinkled with numerous starry cameos which the makers have carefully kept under wraps. Varun Dhawan reprises his role as Bhediya, even featuring in a song with Shraddha.

Stree 2 faced stiff competition from Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer Vedaa on its opening day. Still, the film managed to hold it own and bring in good business at the box office.