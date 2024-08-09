Varun Dhawan romances, Shraddha Kapoor in Khoobsurat from Stree 2, fans ask ‘Vicky ka kya hoga’

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are once again reunited in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. After Shraddha Kapoor's previous cameo in the peppy track Thumkeshwari from Bhediya, Varun Dhawan makes a special appearance in the romantic song Khoobsurat. The new song also features Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Bannerjee. Fans are in awe of the vocals as well as the chemistry between Varun and Shraddha. (Also read: Jab Stree met Bhediya: Varun Dhawan joins Shraddha Kapoor for special appearance in Stree 2) Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in the song Khoobsurat is praised by fans.

Stree romances Bhediya, Vicky in Khoobsurat song

The song starts with the caption, “Presenting you the unheard tale from Chanderi.” Varun's Bhasker and Abhishek aka Jana appear from the forest near an old mansion. Shraddha aka Stree is seen dressed in a red saree and matching blouse, as Varun meets her. Bhasker is shown mesmerised by Stree as he praises her beauty. Later, Jana drives Vicky aka Rajkummar to the mansion as Varun is seen romancing Shraddha. The duo is then seen competing to win over Stree as she disappears towards the end of the song while Bhasker and Vicky console each other.

Fans praise Varun-Shraddha's romantic chemistry

Fans lauded Shraddha and Varun's on-screen chemistry. A user wrote, “Finally varun and Shraddha jodi is back.” Another user commented, “Bicky bhediya ladte rahenge aur Stree ko munjya leke chala jaaega (Vicky and Bhediya will keep on fighting while Munjya will take away Stree.)” A fan also wrote, “My soul left my body in those scenes where camera only focuses on @varundvn.” Another fan commented, “Now this is called Chummeswari Collab ( STREE + BHEDIYA + VICKY ) TRIO.” A user jokingly wrote, “Rajkumar rao ka kya hoga.” Another user commented, “#justiceforbickyplease.”

About Khoobsurat song

Vishal Mishra and Sachin-Jigar have sung the song featuring Varun, Shraddha and Rajkummar. Khoobsurat's music score is composed by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Stree 2 and horror universe spin-offs

Stree 2 is the sequal to Amar Kaushik's 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The movie is part of the same horror-supernatural universe comprising Bhediya and Munjya. Stree 2 also features Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal characters.

Stree 2 releases on August 15 worldwide.