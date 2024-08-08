Jab Stree met Bhediya: Varun Dhawan joins Shraddha Kapoor for special appearance in Stree 2

Bhediya enters Stree world

On Thursday, Varun shared a delightful treat with all his fans when he confirmed that he has a cameo appearance in Stree 2. He did it by sharing a teaser of the song, which has been titled Khoobsurat. The romantic track is scheduled for release on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a short teaser of the song, which shows the duo getting hot and heavy.

The caption read, "Iss Stree ki khoobsurti ka kaun hai yeh naya aashiq? #Khoobsurat Song Out Tomorrow! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August. Bhediya se yeh mulaqat #Khoobsurat rahi! Stay tuned! Song Out Tomorrow! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

Earlier, Shraddha joined Varun for a stunning cameo appearance in Bhediya’s track Thumkeshwari. Varun also made a cameo in Munjya which is another instalment in the horror comedy universe.

Fans left asking for more

The fans got excited with the teaser, and took to the comment section to express their feeling. “LOOK AT THEM THAT'S CALLED CHEMISTRY,” wrote one user, while another shared, “They back to stole my heart again & again”.

“My babies are coming together,” shared another user. “I'M ALREADY IN LOVE WITH THE SONG OK BYE,” mentioned one user.

Another user shared, “Woahhhhh 😍 @varundvn Reunion of Stree & Bhediya”, and one wrote, “This is the reunion we was waiting for, we love u @varundvn @shraddhakapoor”.

About Stree 2

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Stree 2 will release on August 15. The sequel of Stree is helmed by Amar Kaushik.

Stree 2 is a second part of Stree released in 2018, which garnered widespread critical acclaim and became a commercial success. The film's music also gained significant attention, with tracks like Milegi Milegi and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe becoming chart-topping hits. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 is part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe, which includes films such as Stree, Roohi and Bhediya. It is slated to release on August 15.