Abhay Verma opens up on celebrating Munjya success with underprivileged kids: It was my way of making God smile

Abhay Verma gave the first clean hit of 2024 with Munjya in June, co-starring Sharvari, and to celebrate its success, the actor chose to spend time with some underprivileged kids. “It is said that if you win a child’s heart, you have won God’s heart and that was the intention. I am really fortunate to be that person who can give away happiness and make a small kid feel something through my work, and this was just my little way to make God smile through those little kids,” he shares. Abhay Verma on celebrating Munjya success with underprivileged kids

The 26-year-old reveals that it wasn’t the first time he was going there to meet those kids. “I do visit them often, but this time was special as it felt like a soul-fulling experience. The fact that those kids were calling me by my character’s name Bittu and were singing my song, it felt like a very personal win to me. We ate together, danced together and I gave them gifts and they had very lovely and warm hugs to give to me. I felt like a kid with them,” he says.

Verma insists that it wasn’t just a celebration for him with those kids. “I also got really inspired to work more and more for these special people in my life. I actually was there to listen to them and they were giving me so much love,” he says, reflecting on how Munjya’s success has affected the industry. “Wherever I am going, not just actors, but producers, directors and technicians, they all are saying that ‘Abhay, you have opened the gates for all of us’. The gates were shut for the longest time for a newcomer from outside to give a successful film in theatres. Opening those gates is the biggest opportunity one can get,” he shares.