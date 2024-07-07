Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar says his villain represents patriarchy: ‘He believes men don’t need consent'

Aditya Sarpotdar on storytelling through VFX

When asked about the VFX, especially the CGI representation of Munjya, in terms of believability while focusing on the narrative, Aditya says, "We focused on the film's visual effects (VFX) as it plays a significant role in its execution. One of our main challenges was ensuring that the CG character appeared convincingly lifelike during shooting and screen time." He also points out, "Our primary concern was that regardless of the quality of the VFX, we wanted the audience to think that what they saw was real. We needed to create a sense of believability. While creating the world of Chetukwadi and showing the possessed goat, the events are so absurd and over-the-top that making the audience believe it could happen is essential."

Aditya Sarpotdar calls Munjya's character patriarchal

On being quizzed about his considerations while depicting issues like consent and patriarchy in a horror-comedy, Aditya opines, "Genres like horror, comedy, and romance are just labels. A good story needs to be emotionally rich, convey a meaningful message, and resonate with the audience. In Munjya, we address themes like patriarchy, consent, and the nature of romantic relationships. The story depicts the growth of a boy raised by strong, principled women and how he stands up for what's right and wrong. The character of the uncle represents patriarchy, displaying rude and domineering behaviour towards women and disregarding his daughter's feelings about marriage. Ultimately, Bittu has to fight against patriarchy embodied by a man who believes men don't need consent. My point was that Munjya is just a figment of my imagination, a creature. But he is all around us. A recent incident in Vasai, where a man killed a girl for not dating him. Isn't that what Munjya represents? He is a fanatic who is obsessed with the girl he is in love with."

He further says, “There is a scene in the film where the mother says, 'Tune uske khaane me zeher mila diya, wo mar jaata to (You mixed poison in his food; he would have died).' And Gottya says, 'Par wo mara to nahi na (But he didn't die; he is still alive).' He has reached a level of being lost in the sense of right and wrong. I don't know if anyone noticed, but we included a Baazigar video where Shah Rukh Khan plays this obsessed character. My point was always that our story should tell you more than what a horror-comedy generally offers.”

Aditya Sapotdar on unrequitted romance in Munjya

While reflecting on the relationship between the lead characters, which goes against the conventional romantic theme of Bollywood, the filmmaker states, “What I am trying to tell in the film is that when you are young, you have all your life in front of you. She (Sharvari) tells him (Abhay), 'I don't think I will find anybody like you, but I don't know what I want in life; I want to explore my own life. But I will always come back.' At that age, I feel that you fall in love, relationships work out, you break up, and you find somebody else in life and settle down. And that was the whole point when Abhay says, 'Apni dosti to rahegi hi (We are still going to remain friends).' It was never about the girl and the guy coming together because that is not what life is, as it is not a film. My film was about Bittu and his discovery of himself.”

Aditya Sarpotdar on cliches in Hindi cinema

Sharvari's character, Bella, in Munjya, is shown to be in an unstable relationship. When asked about how the filmmaker refrains from stereotyping the character, he opines, “We were telling a story and trying to put it in the best possible way. And in my mind, she was a girl who was his best friend and believed he will be the person to listen to all her problems in life. So, the genuineness about this is that I have told Sharvari, 'You are not mentally trying to play around with him because you never intend to do that. You intend to be his best buddy ever.' In real life, we see so many surprises. Gen Z is so evolved and mature in how they look at relationships.”

Aditya also says, “Why should a girl who is best friends with a boy not ask for help and come out as if she is using him? Unfortunately, in most Hindi films, we have seen so many cliches that a girl and a guy should come together; if a girl is with a guy, then she should be madly in love with him. Why can't she have her own individuality? And the biggest problem is the fact that why should girls be only shown liberated by being modern? Why should they only be shown as free-spirited by wearing certain kinds of clothes and having a certain kind of lifestyle? I believe that in smaller towns and villages, some girls working for their families are more liberated and independent than most girls in cities.”

Aditya Sarpotdar spills-the-beans on Munjya 2

While Aditya is currently working on Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's vampire-comedy with Maddock Films, Munjya's sequel is anticipated. On his plans about Munjya 2 and its connection with Sharvari's end-credit song Taras Me, the filmmaker says, “You'll get to know a lot more about what's actually Munjya's story. We have left open some references about what happened to Munjya and where he is. So, I think many things will come your way in the sequel; some of them will be new, and some will be a culmination of what you have seen so far. Taras me is again a way for Sharvari to say that she is in love with someone and that love is not working out. So, again, who she is in love with now and what is going on is again a connection we will see later on. Now that we are working on the sequel, we can focus on our positives and rework and better our negatives.”

Aditya Sarpotdar praises Ranbir Kapoor, Fahadh Faasil

When asked about the actors on his wish list with whom he would like to collaborate in future, Aditya points out, “There are two actors with whom the world wants to work and who have been followed religiously with whatever they have done so far. One of them is Ranbir Kapoor. He is a star in his own way and a brilliant actor. It will be a milestone if I ever get to work with him. Another one is Fahadh Faasil. He is an incredible talent and a phenomenal actor. I am a big fan of his work, and if ever an opportunity comes where I can work with him, then I will jump at that opportunity.”