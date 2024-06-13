Munjya's Spielberg aka Taran Singh heaps praise on Sathyaraj's dedication: ‘Inspiring to see him learning Hindi’

Taran Singh made his Bollywood debut with Aditya Sarpotdar's Munjya. The actor is receiving praise for his portrayal of aspiring filmmaker Diljit Singh Dhillon aka Spielberg in the horror-comedy. Taran, who started as a content creator, speaks about his journey, passion for experimental roles and learnings from Mona Singh and Sathyaraj in an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times. (Also read: Munjya box office collection day 5: Sharvari, Mona Singh-starrer remains steady, collects ₹4 cr) Taran Singh praised his Munjya co-star Sathyaraj's dedication towards learning Hindi.

Taran Singh on being inspired by TVF, AIB

Taran, while recalling his inspiration behind become a content creator and actor says, “The inspiration to become a content creator came to me when I was in school and used to watch a lot of videos from TVF and AIB. Since then, I've always wanted to be a content creator. While my main focus wasn't on Bollywood movies, I did have a feeling that it would be great if it happened. I believed that if I created good content, producers, directors, and casting directors would take notice of my work. As a result of my content, I was offered the role of Munjya and asked to audition for it.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Taran feels social media helps in promoting talent

On being quizzed whether being a content creator or influencer can help aspiring actors in promoting their art, Taran shares his personal experience. The actor feels, “In the past, aspiring actors, whether from small towns like Amabala or bigger cities like Delhi, were often expected to relocate to Mumbai for auditions. Nowadays, with the power of social media, we can showcase our talent to casting directors and producers while still holding down our 9-to-5 jobs. Why not take advantage of this opportunity? Waiting in line for auditions is not a bad thing, but posting your acting videos on social media can be very helpful. You don't have to become a content creator or present yourself as a comedic actor - simply showcase the kind of acting that you excel at. To catch the attention of the big names in the industry, it's crucial to be in the right place at the right time, and social media is that place. You can start your journey today from the comfort of your home, without having to make the move to Mumbai. For instance, in my case for the role in Munjya, I went through four rounds of auditions. Before that, I didn't audition nearly as much.”

Taran shares insights on working in a VFX-driven film

When asked about the difference between creating his own content and working on a movie based on someone else's vision, Taran reveals, “There was a significant difference. When I recently spoke to our director, I told him that I had no experience in filmmaking and that it was completely new to me. All I knew was that the film was going to be released. When you create your own content, you know how the footage will be edited and uploaded. But while working on a VFX-driven film, you have to trust your director and follow their instructions. On my first day, he told me, 'Taran, act the same way you do in your reels, and I'll take care of the rest.' I've realized that working on reels and acting in a film are completely different jobs. This film was shot a year and a half ago and is being released now, so you also have to be very patient.”

The Munjya actor also shares insights on acting alongside a VFX created character and his prep for the film. According to Taran, “It was quite challenging. We had to attend a one-month workshop with Rachit to prepare for this. Abhay and I shared 90% of scenes where Bittu can see Munjya, but Spielberg cannot see him. Maddock Films provided great support during my training to avoid looking at the camera, which I'm used to doing as a content creator.”

Taran lauds Mona Singh, Sharvari Wagh's preparation

On being asked about the learnings and experiences while observing his co-actors on set, Taran opines, “Preparation is crucial, especially for content creators who may not be accustomed to it. While we may be used to making and uploading videos daily, the experience of watching actors like Mona Ma'am, Sharvari (Wagh), and Abhay (Verma) rehearse their lines for hours in the vanity van was eye-opening. I learned the importance of not just memorizing, but truly understanding the movie script from Mona Ma'am. For instance, in this movie, Sathyaraj Sir has a comedic role as the iconic character of Katappa in Baahubali, despite not knowing Hindi. I witnessed his dedication to preparation while spending time with him on set, such as having dinner with him. I found it inspiring to see him learning Hindi on set from his boy while having his meals. This showed me the value of thorough preparation. While improvisation is important, neglecting to thoroughly review the script, including every comma and period, before going on set can undermine the performance in the film.”

Taran Singh on his character in Munjya

While praising his director's vision, the actor also says, “It means a lot to me that he wanted to work on this experimental film with me. The film is based in Pune and revolves around a Marathi family. It was a challenge for Aditya sir to cast a Sikh character in a Maharashtrian setting. As a director, I wouldn't have taken such a huge risk, so hats off to him.”

Taran Singh praises Sriram Raghavan's cinema

When asked about his dream role, Taran says, “I would love to take on more experimental roles in the future. I am a big fan of Sriram Raghavan's films. When I aspired to become an assistant director in Mumbai, I reached out to Sriram Sir as well. It would mean a lot to me to even have a small role in his films. With Maddock Films expanding the horror universe, I am eager to be a part of their projects.” He concludes by saying, “If you haven't seen the movie, I highly recommend watching it till the end. Sharvari has a beautiful song, and there's a post-credit scene that provides a hint of what's to come in the horror universe.”