Munjya box office collection day 5: Sharvari, Mona Singh-starrer remains steady, collects 4 cr

Munjya box office collection day 5: Munjya has been performing well at the box office in India. Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh and Abhay Varma, the horror comedy opened to mixed reviews from critics. Now, as per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film has collected ₹ 4 crore as per the early estimates on its fifth day of release, which marks its first Tuesday. (Also read: Varun Dhawan doesn't want you to miss post-credit scene of Munjya. Here's why) Sharvari and Abhay Varma play Munni and Bittu in Munjya.

Munjya latest box office update

The report points out that Munjya has maintained a steady momentum even on its weekdays, by collecting ₹ 4 crore on its fifth day. The fifth day collection is same as the film's earnings on the previous day. Munjya is now slowly inching towards crossing the ₹ 30 crore mark by the end of this week, as a big release in the form of Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion hits theatres on Friday.

Taking its day 5 collections into account, Munjya has collected around ₹ 27.25 crore nett in India. The same report also indicates that Munjya had 17.68 percent Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday.

About Munjya

Munjya is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, and follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. It revolves around the titular mythical creature which wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. Munjya is an addition to the Maddock Film's universe of horror comedy universe, which includes Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).

In case you missed the post-credits scene, Munjya also stars Varun Dhawan in a cameo at the very end, where he appears as his character from the film Bhediya. Varun took to his Instagram and posted a snippet of the audience reaction to the post credit scene of the film.