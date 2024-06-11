Kartik Aaryan says he was ‘completely anti-social’ during the shoot of Chandu Champion

What Kartik said

In the interview, Kartik said, “I was living an anti-social life. Not that I was very social before, but during this process, I was completely anti-social. And I started liking it… I went to Anees [Bazmee] sir’s set. As soon as I started shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa and did my first scene, I was told my energy had dropped and I needed to increase it. I kept trying to raise it, but after a while, I felt I was acting too much. I even double-checked with him. Finding the right balance was tough."

‘I was almost an insomniac…’

He detailed the preparation that went behind playing the real-life character and added, “It was about leaving everything that I was eating. Everything I was then eating was new to me. It was something that never tasted good… This has turned me into a very meditative, positive, spiritual person. Not that I was so negative… I was almost an insomniac. Working out and working out properly without thinking about anything. I followed it for one and a half years, two years and it was a work of patience and perseverance.” Kartik also said that he had to take swimming and boxing lessons with the real pros at the game for the role.

Kartik plays former Indian paralympic gold-medalist Murlikant Petkar in the sports biopic. The film also features Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani and others in pivotal characters. Chandu Champion has been shot in in London, Wai and Jammu and Kashmir. The movie is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir and is backed by production companies - Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films and will release on June 14.