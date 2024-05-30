Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan surprises with athletic transformation in Tu Hai Champion song. Watch

Kartik Aaryan is all set to surprise the audiences with one of the most challenging roles of his movie career so far. The actor who plays former Indian paralympic gold-medalist Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion, underwent physical transformation for his role. Kartik's athletic physique is visible in the new track - Tu Hai Champion released on May 30. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan dances with Madhuri Dixit to Chandu Champion song Satyanaas. Watch) Kartik Aaryan's physical transformation is depicted in Chandu Champion's new song.

Kartik Aaryan defies odds in Tu Hai Champion song

The music video begins with Kartik's coach played by Vijay Raaz telling him that a real champion defeats his inner demons rather than the opponents. He then asks Kartik's Chandu aka Murlikant whether he wants to be a champion. As the latter replies, “Yes,” the mentor pats his student. The video then shifts to Murlikant's rigorous training to fight the boxing match. From fast warm-up sessions to practising in punching bag to swimming, Kartik goes through all the drills in order to become a true champion. The song depicts the never give up spirit not just in sports but in life. Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra have done justice to the song penned by Pritam and composed by IP Singh.

About Chandu Champion

Kartik essays the titular role in Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from Kartik, the movie also features Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani and others in pivotal characters. The biographical sports-drama has been shot in in London, Wai and Jammu and Kashmir. It is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir and backed by production companies - Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films. Chandu Champion is scheduled to release on June 14.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming project

Kartik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Tripti Dimri and Vidya Balan. The under-production horror-comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is expected to release in Diwali 2024.