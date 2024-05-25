Kartik Aaryan dances with ‘legendary’ Madhuri Dixit to Chandu Champion song Satyanaas. Watch

Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming release, Chandu Champion. The actor was recently present on the sets of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, which has Madhuri Dixit as the judge. Kartik made sure to shake a leg on the new song Satyanaas with her and took to his Instagram account to share the fun video of the same. (Also read: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan dances on a train, celebrates love and heartbreak in Satyanaas song. Watch) Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit danced to Satyanaas.

Kartik and Madhuri dance together

In the new post, Kartik and Madhuri were seen matching the steps to the song Satyanaas beside one another. As they finished the dance, Kartik was seen bowing down to her with folded hands and a smile. He tagged Madhuri in the joint post.

In the caption, he wrote, “Got my leading lady for #Satyanaas (fire emoticon) Dancing with you was like a dream, legendary @madhuridixitnene.”

Reactions

Reacting to the video, choreographer Bosco Martis commented with fire emoticons. A fan wrote, “Kartik and Madhuri in one frame is just magical.” A second fan said, “This is so cute.” “Chemistry of both of you!! Oh God, this just blessed my eyes,” said another fan.

The peppy track Satyanaas, released on May 24, shows Kartik and his gang dancing inside a moving train and then on top of it. The song, sung by Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz, and Dev Negi, is turning out to be a hit among fans.

Kartik's upcoming release Chandu Champion is a biopic sports action-drama based on the real-life story of Murlikant Petkar. Kartik essays the titular role of India's first paralympic gold medalist athlete in the Kabir Khan directorial. Apart from Kartik, the movie also features Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Aniruddh Dave, and Palak Lalwani. The film hits theatres on June 14.