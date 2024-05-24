Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan dances on a train, celebrates love and heartbreak in Satyanaas song. Watch

Kartik Aaryan introduced the fun aspect of India's first paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar in a new song from Chandu Champion. The actor narrates several light-hearted moments including love and heartbreak in the peppy track Satyanaas, that was released on May 24. (Also read: Chandu Champion trailer: Kartik Aaryan undergoes personal and physical struggle in Kabir Khan film. Watch) Kartik Aaryan has danced on top of train roof for Satyanaas song from Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan dances his heart out in Satyanaas

Kartik and his gang are seen dancing inside a moving train as the song starts. In the track, Kartik is seen explaining to friends from his regiment about his first love with a neighbour. He further narrates the dilemma of the girl falling for some other man. The whole squad pulls off energetic dance moves while rejoicing over the weird ways of life including romance and separation. At the end of the song, Kartik and his friends are seen dancing on top of the train while it crosses a bridge. Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi have sung the song choreographed by Bosco - Caesar. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics for Pritam's composition.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a biopic sports action-drama based on the real-life story of Murlikant Petkar. Kartik essays the titular role of India's first paralympic gold medalist athlete in the Kabir Khan directorial. The actor underwent a physical transformation as their are several sequences that required him to engage in wrestling and boxing. Kartik, in an interview with PTI opened up on playing the legendary athlete and said, “The first time I heard the story, the first question I asked was ‘Is it real? Did it really happen?’ or ‘Is this fictional?’ There are so many twists and turns and historical moments in his story that it was next to impossible to believe.”

He further added, “I was in shock when I heard the narration for the first time. But to my surprise everything was based on life instances. I was just amazed and was even skeptical for a month or so because I wanted to do it. But, I wondered if I would be able to pull it off.” Apart from Kartik, the movie also features Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Aniruddh Dave, Palak Lalwani and others in pivotal characters.

Chandu Champion releases on June 14.